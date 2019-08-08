Technology News
Nubia Z20 With Dual Displays, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

The phone will go on sale in China starting August 16.

By | Updated: 8 August 2019 19:16 IST
Nubia Z20 With Dual Displays, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Nubia Z20 features AMOLED displays at both its front and back

Highlights
  • Nubia Z20 price in China starts at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,200)
  • The phone is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  • It comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor

Nubia Z20 has been officially launched in China with a dual display experience. The new Nubia flagship sports a clear front panel that houses a curved-edge display without any notch. At the back, the phone flaunts a flexible AMOLED display that blends into the glass build. The Nubia Z20 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, which can be used to capture landscape shots as well as selfies. Under the hood, the latest Nubia phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with up to 512GB of onboard storage. The Nubia Z20 is initially available for pre-orders in China, though its global launch is yet to be announced.

Nubia Z20 price

The Nubia Z20 price in China has been set at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,200) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 37,200). There is also the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 512GB storage option that carries a price tag of CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 42,200).

Nubia is taking orders for the Z20 in China through its official website as well as e-commerce portals including Jingdong Mall, Suning, and Tmall. The phone will go on sale in the country starting August 16.

Nubia Z20 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia Z20 runs Android 9 Pie with Nubia UI on top and features two display panels that are available on its front and back to deliver a distinct experience. While the front side has a 6.42-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display, the back panel flaunts a 5.1-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) flexible AMOLED display. The front display has 401ppi of pixel density and offers 91.94 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also DC dimming support to deliver an enhanced graphics experience out-of-the-box. Furthermore, the dual-display presence can be optimised to get four-finger operations while playing games.

Alongside the two displays, the Nubia Z20 has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC that makes a compelling option. The phone also has up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

In terms of optics, the front panel of the Nubia Z20 lacks a dedicated selfie camera. The rear camera setup, however, can be used to capture selfies. The presence of the touchscreen display panel at the back helps take self-portraits simply by flipping over the phone.

The triple rear camera setup of the Nubia Z20 include the 48-megapixel primary sensor in addition to a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle 122.2-degree lens and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor along with a telephoto lens. The camera provides 3x lossless zoom and 30x digital zoom.

The Nubia Z20 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a pressure sensor. The front and back panels of the phone also house in-display fingerprint sensors. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging via PD or Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 tech.

Display (Primary)6.42-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front CameraNo
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
