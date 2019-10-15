Technology News
Nubia Z20 With Dual Displays Goes on Sale Internationally

Nubia Z20 has a second display at the back

By | Updated: 15 October 2019 16:58 IST
Nubia Z20 With Dual Displays Goes on Sale Internationally

Nubia Z20 is a dual-screen smartphone

Highlights
  • Nubia Z20 is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  • It has a secondary display at the back
  • There are two fingerprint scanners on this smartphone

Chinese smartphone maker Nubia had launched the Nubia Z20, a dual-screen smartphone, in China in August. The company has now introduced the Nubia Z20 to international markets and has released pricing. The Nubia Z20 is the company's flagship smartphone that houses a curved display on the front without a notch. This smartphone also packs in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ which is a top-of-the-line chipset. It has a secondary display at the back positioned just below the rear camera module.

Nubia Z20 price

Nubia had launched the Z20 at a price of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,200) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 37,200) while the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage was priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 42,200). The company has launched the smartphone in the global market but it will be available in one variant only with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage priced at $549 (roughly Rs. 39,125).

The Nubia Z20 will be available in Twilight Blue and Diamond Black colour options. The company will be selling the smartphone in USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Israel, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Macao.

Nubia Z20 specifications

The Nubia Z20 has a 6.42-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with thin bezels all around. There is no notch or punch hole at the front since the smartphone does not have a selfie camera. Instead, it has a second AMOLED display at the back which measures 5.1-inch and sports HD+ resolution. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and packs in a big 4,000mAh battery. There is support for 27W fast PD charging as well as Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0.

There are two fingerprint scanners on either side of the smartphone which makes unlocking the phone easy, irrespective of the way you hold the smartphone. At the back, the Nubia Z20 has a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel secondary camera with a 122-degree field of view and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom. The rear display can be used as a viewfinder when clicking selfies using the rear cameras.

Nubia ships the Nubia Z20 with nubia UI 7.0 running on top of Android 9 Pie. The smartphone has support for dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and a USB Type-C port. There is no news of the smartphone coming to India yet, but we hope that changes soon.

Nubia Z20

Nubia Z20

Display (Primary)6.42-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front CameraNo
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Nubia, Nubia Z20
