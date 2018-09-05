Nubia Z18 With Waterdrop-Shaped Display Notch, Dual Cameras Launched

ZTE's sub-brand Nubia has expanded its portfolio by launching the new Nubia Z18 smartphone in China. This smartphone comes months after the Nubia Z18 Mini, which was launched in April this year. It adopts the new trend of a waterdrop-shaped display notch, a horizontally stacked dual camera setup, and has been launched in varied colour options. There's no word on its availability in international markets as of now. This comes after Nubia unveiled its Alpha wearable smartphone at IFA 2018, where it also confirmed that the Red Magic Gaming smartphone is coming to India as well.

Nubia Z18 price, availability

Coming back to the newly launched Nubia Z18, the smartphone is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 29,300) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The smartphone will be available in China from September 11 in Deep Dark Night and Nebula Red colour options. Alternatively, there's also a Van Gogh Starry Night Collector's Edition launched alongside for a CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs.37,700) price tag. The Nubia Z18 will be available on the company website, Jingdong Mall, Suning Easy to buy, and Tianmao Mall.

Nubia Z18 specifications

As for specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia Z18 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (based on Nubia UI 6.1). It sports a 5.99-inch (1080x2160 pixels) display with 96 percent colour saturation and 96 percent NTSC colour gamut. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options. Internal storage is at 64GB and 128GB options, with no option to expand further storage.

As for optics, the dual camera setup has one 16-megapixel sensor and another 24-megapixel sensor with f/1.6 aperture on both lenses. It comes with dual-LED flash support, AI scene recognition, 960fps slow payback, anti-shake technology, PDAF, and NeoVision 8.0. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, and it comes with self-portrait beauty feature.

The Nubia Z18 packs a 3,450mAh battery, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and 4G LTE. The smartphone measures at 148.58x72.54x8.55mm, and it weighs 172 grams. Sensors on board include light sensing, acceleration, compass, gyroscope, and fingerprint sensor (rear).