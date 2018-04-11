Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nubia Z18 Mini with 5.7-Inch 18:9 Display, 6GB RAM, Android 8.1 Launched: Price, Specifications

Nubia Z18 Mini with 5.7-Inch 18:9 Display, 6GB RAM, Android 8.1 Launched: Price, Specifications

 
, 11 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Nubia Z18 Mini with 5.7-Inch 18:9 Display, 6GB RAM, Android 8.1 Launched: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Nubia launches a new smartphone in Z-series
  • Z18 mini will go on sale on April 19
  • The price of the handset starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,700)

ZTE sub-brand Nubia has launched its latest smartphone - Nubia Z18 mini - in China. The launch comes just a few days after the company released the Nubia V18 handset. The key highlights of the company's latest mid-range smartphone in the 'Z series' are its 5.7-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6GB of RAM, dual rear camera setup with a 24-megapixel sensor, and Android 8.1 Oreo. Notably, the Nubia Z18 mini is available in Black, White, Blue and Pink colour variants. It also comes in a limited Provence edition that is Purple in colour.

Nubia Z18 mini price

The Nubia Z18 mini is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the 6GB RAM with 64GB inbuilt storage model. For the 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage, the price is CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 21,800). Additionally, there is a limited Provence edition with 6GB RAM with 128GB storage that will be available at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,800). The smartphone is available for pre-order starting Wednesday and goes on sale in China from April 19.

Nubia Z18 mini specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia Z18 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Nubia UI on top. It sports a 5.7-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 85 percent NTSC colour gamut. The handset is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor, clocked up to 2.2GHz. It is also equipped with Adreno 512 GPU coupled with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a dual camera setup at the back, with 24-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors with f/1.7 aperture and NewVision 7.0. At the front, the Nubia Z18 mini has a 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera also comes with an AI beauty pre-filling light feature.

As mentioned, the Nubia Z18 mini has two inbuilt storage variants - 64GB and 128GB. The smartphone does not come with an expansion card option. Connectivity options in the handset include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and Glonass. It has Light Sensor, Distance Sensor, Compass, Gyroscope, and a Fingerprint Sensor. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3450mAh battery. It measures 148x70.6x7.6mm and weighs 153 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

ZTE Nubia Z18 mini

ZTE Nubia Z18 mini

Display

5.70-inch

Processor

2.2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2160 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 8.1 Oreo

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

24-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3450mAh
Further reading: Nubia Z18 Mini, Nubia Z18 Mini Price, Nubia Z18 Mini Specifications, Nubia, Mobiles, Android
'Fix Fakebook': Activists Plant 100 Life-Size Zuckerberg Cutouts on Capitol Lawn
It's Not Just America: Zuckerberg Has to Answer for Facebook's Actions Around the World
Nubia Z18 Mini with 5.7-Inch 18:9 Display, 6GB RAM, Android 8.1 Launched: Price, Specifications
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay - Gone in a Flash
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6 (2018) Review
  2. Best Phones Under Rs. 10,000 You Can Buy in India Right Now
  3. Asus ZenFone 5 Price Leaked Ahead of China Launch
  4. OnePlus 6 Spotted in New Leaks, Company Changes Its Domain Name
  5. Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo With Dual Cameras, Selfie Flash Launched in India
  6. How to Check If Your Facebook Data Was Shared With Cambridge Analytica
  7. Nubia Z18 Mini with 18:9 Display, 6GB RAM, Android 8.1 Launched
  8. Honor 10 Leaked Image Shows Dual Rear Cameras With f/1.6 Aperture
  9. Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Resists Effort to Commit Him to Regulation
  10. Seven Takeaways From Zuckerberg's Marathon Congressional Testimony
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.