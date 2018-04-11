ZTE sub-brand Nubia has launched its latest smartphone - Nubia Z18 mini - in China. The launch comes just a few days after the company released the Nubia V18 handset. The key highlights of the company's latest mid-range smartphone in the 'Z series' are its 5.7-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6GB of RAM, dual rear camera setup with a 24-megapixel sensor, and Android 8.1 Oreo. Notably, the Nubia Z18 mini is available in Black, White, Blue and Pink colour variants. It also comes in a limited Provence edition that is Purple in colour.

Nubia Z18 mini price

The Nubia Z18 mini is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the 6GB RAM with 64GB inbuilt storage model. For the 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage, the price is CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 21,800). Additionally, there is a limited Provence edition with 6GB RAM with 128GB storage that will be available at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,800). The smartphone is available for pre-order starting Wednesday and goes on sale in China from April 19.

Nubia Z18 mini specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia Z18 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Nubia UI on top. It sports a 5.7-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 85 percent NTSC colour gamut. The handset is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor, clocked up to 2.2GHz. It is also equipped with Adreno 512 GPU coupled with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a dual camera setup at the back, with 24-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors with f/1.7 aperture and NewVision 7.0. At the front, the Nubia Z18 mini has a 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera also comes with an AI beauty pre-filling light feature.

As mentioned, the Nubia Z18 mini has two inbuilt storage variants - 64GB and 128GB. The smartphone does not come with an expansion card option. Connectivity options in the handset include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and Glonass. It has Light Sensor, Distance Sensor, Compass, Gyroscope, and a Fingerprint Sensor. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3450mAh battery. It measures 148x70.6x7.6mm and weighs 153 grams.