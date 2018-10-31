ZTE sub-brand Nubia on Tuesday launched Nubia X as its latest flagship in China. The key highlight of the smartphone is the presence of 6.26-inch and 5.1-inch dual displays. Other important specifications of the smartphone include Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual rear cameras, up to 8GB of RAM, and more. It does not have a front camera and no display notch. You can leverage the dual displays in Nubia X to capture selfies using the rear camera. The smartphone is currently available for pre-order in its home country, where it will start shipping next month. Notably, the smartphone comes with four gradient colour options.

Nubia X price

The 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant of Nubia X has been priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the Black and Grey with Gold colour models. The Blue model, however, costs CNY 3399 (roughly Rs. 36,000). The 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 39,200) for the Black and Grey with Gold colour models, while the Blue model costs CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 40,300). The premium 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant costs CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 44,500) for the Black and Gold colour models, while the Blue with Gold colour model has been priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 45,600). The new Nubia smartphone is available for pre-orders starting today (October 31) and will go on sale on November 5. It is available on Nubia's China site, TMall, JD.com, and Suning.

Nubia X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia X runs Nubia UI 6.0.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) primary display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 96 percent NTSC colour gamut. It has a secondary 5.1-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Glass 3 protection, 96 percent NTSC colour gamut, and 100 percent colour saturation.

The Nubia X is powered by the 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. It comes with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM options. In terms of optics, the smartphone has a dual camera setup. There is a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, dual-tone LED flash; and a 24-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and dual-tone LED flash. There is no front camera, but since the handset has a display at the back, you can use it to capture selfies.

Inbuilt storage options in the Nubia X include 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, with no option for expansion. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the handset are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,800mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support for fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Nubia X measures 154.1x73.30x8.4mm and weighs 181 grams.