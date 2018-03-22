Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nubia V18 With 6.01-Inch Display, 4000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

 
22 March 2018
Nubia V18 With 6.01-Inch Display, 4000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

ZTE sub-brand Nubia has launched its latest smartphone - Nubia V18 - in China. The launch comes just a few days after the company released the Nubia N3 handset. The key highlights of the Nubia V18 are its 6.01-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 625 SoC and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone lacks a dual-camera setup at the back, but it comes with the company's own Maverick voice assistant. Additionally, the smartphone comes with both face unlock and fingerprint scanners.

The Nubia V18 comes in Stone Black, Space Gold, and Nebula Red colour variants. The smartphone is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,400). will be available for order from today and goes on sale from March 29th in China. The handset is up for pre-orders from Thursday and will go on sale on March 29.

Nubia V18 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia V18 sports a 6.01-inch (1080x2160 pixels) full-HD+ display and runs Nubia UI 5.1 based on Android Nougat. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC and Adreno 506 GPU, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Nubia V18 comes features a 13-megapixel camera at the back, with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture with PDAF. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 for clicking selfies.

The phone comes in only one option in terms of inbuilt storage - 64GB - expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The Nubia V18 is powered by a 4000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS, and GLONASS.

Sensors onboard are an accelerometer, compass, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The fingerprint sensor is placed at the back. In terms of dimensions, the Nubia V18 measures 158.7x75.5x7.75mm and weighs 170 grams.

Nubia V18 With 6.01-Inch Display, 4000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
 
 

