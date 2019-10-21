Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nubia Red Magic 3S With Snapdragon 855+ Now on Sale in India via Flipkart: Price, Specifications

Nubia Red Magic 3S With Snapdragon 855+ Now on Sale in India via Flipkart: Price, Specifications

Nubia Red Magic 3S' rear camera supports up to 8K video capture.

By | Updated: 21 October 2019 14:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nubia Red Magic 3S With Snapdragon 855+ Now on Sale in India via Flipkart: Price, Specifications

Nubia Red Magic 3S is available with multiple offers in tow on Flipkart

Highlights
  • Nubia Red Magic 3S packs up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM
  • The phone comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage
  • It features an internal cooling fan and a graphite sheet

Nubia Red Magic 3S gaming-centric phone was launched in India last week, packing top-of-the-line hardware and an aggressive design. As promised, the Nubia Red Magic 3S has now gone on sale in India via Flipkart with some offers in tow such as no-cost EMI, banking cashback, and exchange discount. The Nubia Red Magic 3S is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ and features trigger buttons on the phone that act as shoulder buttons for gaming. It packs up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

Nubia Red Magic price in India, offers

The Nubia Red Magic 3S is priced at Rs. 35,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant while the higher-end 12GB + 256GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 47,999. It is available in Mecha Silver and Cyber Shade colour options. The phone is now up for grabs from Flipkart with no-cost EMI and exchange discount of up to Rs. 10,800 in tow. Moreover, Flipkart is also offering 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and an equivalent discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit cardholders. A banking discount worth 10 percent is also on the table for purchases made using SBI debit and credit cards.

Nubia Red Magic 3S specifications

Nubia Red Magic 3S is a dual-SIM phone that runs Android 9 Pie and sports a 6.65-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) HDR AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It also features a single 48-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.79 aperture that supports up to 8K video capture at 30fps. On the front sits a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The phone features a dedicated internal cooling fan, a liquid-filled heat pipe and multi-layer graphite sheet for thermal management. Nubia Red Magic 3S comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nubia Red Magic 3S, Nubia Red Magic 3S Price in India, Nubia Red Magic 3S Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Honor 9X India Launch by the End of 2019, Company Executive Reveals
Nubia Red Magic 3S With Snapdragon 855+ Now on Sale in India via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  2. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Kicks Off: All the Best Offers Today
  3. Amazon's Big Diwali Special Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers
  4. WhatsApp Splash Screen Feature Spotted: Here's How to Get It
  5. Vivo U3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched
  6. PUBG Mobile Diwali Event Now Live, Call of Duty: Mobile Event Announced
  7. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  8. Huawei Nova 5z With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched
  9. Moto G8 Play, Moto G8 Plus, Moto E6 Play Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. ISRO Releases Chandrayaan-2's First Illuminated Image of the Lunar Surface
#Latest Stories
  1. Nubia Red Magic 3S With Snapdragon 855+ Now on Sale in India via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  2. Honor 9X India Launch by the End of 2019, Company Executive Reveals
  3. Google to Fix ‘Bug’ That Allows iPhone Users to Upload Original Quality Images to Photos for Free
  4. Vivo V17 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Retails at Rs. 27,990
  5. Vodafone Rs. 30 Prepaid Plan Launched With Full Talk Time, 28 Days Validity: Report
  6. Assembly Elections 2019: Facebook Alerts People to Vote During Maharashtra, Haryana Polls
  7. Vivo iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition Confirmed to Pack 256GB of UFS 3.0 Storage
  8. Huawei Nova 5z With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale Tomorrow via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Specifications
  10. Facebook Set to Launch Dedicated News Section, Reaches Deal With Major Publishers: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.