Nubia Red Magic 3S gaming-centric phone was launched in India last week, packing top-of-the-line hardware and an aggressive design. As promised, the Nubia Red Magic 3S has now gone on sale in India via Flipkart with some offers in tow such as no-cost EMI, banking cashback, and exchange discount. The Nubia Red Magic 3S is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ and features trigger buttons on the phone that act as shoulder buttons for gaming. It packs up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

Nubia Red Magic price in India, offers

The Nubia Red Magic 3S is priced at Rs. 35,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant while the higher-end 12GB + 256GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 47,999. It is available in Mecha Silver and Cyber Shade colour options. The phone is now up for grabs from Flipkart with no-cost EMI and exchange discount of up to Rs. 10,800 in tow. Moreover, Flipkart is also offering 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and an equivalent discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit cardholders. A banking discount worth 10 percent is also on the table for purchases made using SBI debit and credit cards.

Nubia Red Magic 3S specifications

Nubia Red Magic 3S is a dual-SIM phone that runs Android 9 Pie and sports a 6.65-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) HDR AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It also features a single 48-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.79 aperture that supports up to 8K video capture at 30fps. On the front sits a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The phone features a dedicated internal cooling fan, a liquid-filled heat pipe and multi-layer graphite sheet for thermal management. Nubia Red Magic 3S comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor.

