Technology News
loading

Nubia Red Magic 7 Confirmed to Feature Red Core 1 Dedicated Gaming Chip: Details

The Red Core 1 gaming chip will offer enhancements in shoulder buttons touch, vibration feedback, audio, and RGB lighting.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 February 2022 19:38 IST
Nubia Red Magic 7 Confirmed to Feature Red Core 1 Dedicated Gaming Chip: Details

Photo Credit: Weibo

The Nubia Red Magic 7 series will be launched in China on February 17

Highlights
  • The Nubia series may have Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro models
  • The Red Core 1 gaming chip will facilitate 19 percent louder audio
  • The chip will also offer improved vibration feedback

Nubia Red Magic 7 gaming smartphones will come equipped with a dedicated gaming chip called Red Core 1, the ZTE-owned brand has announced via a post on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. This chip is claimed to offer an enhanced gaming experience by facilitating improvements in shoulder button response, vibration feedback, audio, and RGB lighting. The Nubia Red Magic 7 series, which is expected to come with the Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro models, will be launched in China on February 17.

As per a post on Weibo, Nubia Red Magic 7 gaming smartphone will have the Red Core 1 dedicated gaming chip that is co-developed by Red Magic team, Awinic, and JD Esports. The company says that the chip will offer improvements in four core areas that will eventually offer an enhanced gaming experience.

The first one is in relation to the shoulder buttons. As per the image shared by the company, the phones will have dual independent touch shoulder buttons that will offer “millisecond-level touch response, rich custom settings, quick implementation of complex operations, five-channel high-performance IC, 500Hz touch sampling rate, and algorithm optimisation (translated)”. These keys are water and sweat resistant as well.

The second one is related to haptics response. The company says that the Red Core 1 gaming chip on the Nubia Red Magic 7 smartphones will come with a dual X-axis linear vibration motor that will offer a response speed of 1ms, and increase vibration intensity by 160 percent.

The speakers on the Nubia Red Magic 7 gaming smartphones will also benefit from the dedicated gaming chip in terms of optimised sound, as per the company. The speakers will be 19 percent louder as compared to previous generation of phones, and they will offer an optimised high and low-frequency sound output and bass. The dual speakers will come with Magic Bottom Sound Algorithm (translated) and DTS: X Ultra surround sound.

The Nubia Red Magic 7's Red Core 1 dedicated gaming chip will also handle the RGB lights on the back panel. It will allow users to choose between 4096 levels of brightness, and the chip will also offer the Acousto-optic synchronic algorithm (translated).

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nubia Red Magic 7, Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro, Red Core 1 Gaming Chip, Red Core 1, Nubia, ZTE
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Nokia G11 With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 7 Confirmed to Feature Red Core 1 Dedicated Gaming Chip: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  2. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  3. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  4. Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  6. Logitech POP Keys Keyboard, POP Mouse With Emoji Shortcuts Debut in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price in India, Launch, Design, Specifications Tipped
  8. Asus ROG Phone 5s Series Gaming Smartphones Launched in India: All Details
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked Online
  10. Poco M4 Pro 5G With Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Display Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Nubia Red Magic 7 Confirmed to Feature Red Core 1 Dedicated Gaming Chip: Details
  2. Nokia G11 With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. macOS Big Sur 11.6.4, macOS Catalina 2022-002 Security Updates Released: What You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ Have a 48–120Hz Variable Display Refresh Rate, Company Clarifies
  5. Play Playfit Dial, Playfit XL Budget Smartwatches With Heart Rate Sensor Launched in India
  6. Itel A27 With 5.45-Inch Display, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Crypto Startup BlockFi Stops Opening New High-Yield Bitcoin Accounts After Record $100 Million US SEC Settlement
  8. Tesla Accused of Exaggerating Mileage of Its Electric Cars, South Korea to Investigate
  9. Snapchat, like Instagram to Put Ads Within Stories; Share Money With Creators
  10. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available for Download via Samsung’s Galaxy Store in India Despite Ban
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.