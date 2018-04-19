Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nubia Red Magic With RGB Light Panel, Air-Cooling Tech Launched: Price, Specifications

 
, 19 April 2018
Nubia Red Magic With RGB Light Panel, Air-Cooling Tech Launched: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC
  • It sports up to 8GB of RAM
  • It features a dedicated gaming button

ZTE brand Nubia has launched the Red Magic gaming smartphone, as it had announced earlier this week. The highlight of the smartphone is its air-cooling technology with other thermal dissipation improvements, apart from its gaming mode that optimises performance and disables notifications to prevent interruptions. Another highlight feature is its design, featuring a 16.8 million colour RGB LED panel at the back and an aviation-grade aluminium alloy build with a diamond-cut surface and 'vector aesthetics'. It is surprisingly powered by the now dated Snapdragon 835 SoC, but also features up to 8GB of RAM. The launch by Nubia follows the launch of the Xiaomi Black Shark gaming smartphone last week.

Nubia Red Magic price, availability

The Nubia Red Magic price starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant, going up to CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is up for pre-orders, and will go on sale from April 25.

Nubia Red Magic specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia Red Magic runs the Nubia Red Magic OS that's based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone bears a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) LTPS TFT display that provides an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC (four cores clocked at 1.9GHz and four cores clocked at 2.36GHz) coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM depending on the variant.

The Nubia Red Magic bears a 24-megapixel rear camera with a ISOCELL image sensor, an f/1.7 aperture, and a 6-piece motor driven lens. On the front, it bears an 8-megapixel camera with a BSI sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, 76-degree wide-angle lens, a 3-piece lens. It bears either 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage, not expandable via microSD card.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board the Nubia Red Magic include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. It is powered by a 3800mAh non-removable battery with NeoPower 3.0 and Nubia fast charging capabilities. It also bears a TAS2555 amplifier for improved audio performance and DTS Audio support.

Nubia Red Magic features
As we mentioned, the Nubia Red Magic sports air-cooling technology with nine air radiation slots to assist in thermal dissipation, apart from three-layer graphite lamination technology. The dedicated gaming button lets users activate gaming mode, which gives users the option to disable incoming calls, messages, and other notifications for an uninterrupted gaming experience. The button also enables increased gaming performance with a 'turbo acceleration mode', and the company says it has been optimised for 128 games for now to provide improved performance and faster game loading speeds.

Comments

ZTE Nubia Red Magic

ZTE Nubia Red Magic

Display

6.00-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2160 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 8.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

24-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3800mAh
Ebay - Fastest Finger (Saves) First!
