Nubia Red Magic Mars RNG Edition has now been launched in China. The new smartphone, which is a new variant of the Nubia Red Magic Mars that was launched late last month with up to 10GB RAM, is available with a dedicated branding of Chinese eSports club Royal Never Give Up (RNG). There is a back panel with signatures of various RNG team members. This is unlike the regular Nubia Red Magic Mars gaming phone that has a simpler, convex-styled back. The Nubia Red Magic Mars RNG Edition also comes in two different variants, with 8GB RAM and 10GB RAM options.

Nubia Red Magic Mars RNG Edition price

The Nubia Red Magic Mars RNG Edition price in China is set at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,500) for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage configuration, while its 10GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,888 (roughly Rs. 39,500). The smartphone has already been listed on JD.com, though it is yet to be available for purchase in China.

Unlike the Nubia Red Mars that was launched late last month in Black, Camouflage, and Flame Red colour options, the Nubia Red Magic Mars RNG Edition comes in a single Red colour option along with the signatures of the RNG team members in Black colour.

Nubia Red Magic Mars RNG Edition specifications

The specifications of the Nubia Red Magic Mars RNG Edition are identical to the Nubia Red Mars. The single-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs Red Magic OS 1.6 on top of Android 9.0 Pie and features a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 8GB and 10GB RAM options.

On the optics front, the Nubia Red Magic Mars RNG Edition features a single, 16-megapixel rear camera setup along with an f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). There is also an 8-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Nubia Red Magic Mars had 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of onboard storage options. However, the Nubia Red Magic RNG Edition has 128GB and 256GB of internal storage options. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 3,800mAh battery with fast charging support and measures 158.25x75x9.85mm.

Nubia has also provided a DTS 7.1 channel along with 3D surround sound along with an RGB LED panel. Besides, the phone has liquid and air cooling technology that is claimed to increase CPU performance by up to 70 percent by reducing the temperature by up to 13.2 degrees.