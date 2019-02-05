NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nubia Red Magic Mars Retains Its Position as Fastest Android Phone On AnTuTu

, 05 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nubia Red Magic Mars Retains Its Position as Fastest Android Phone On AnTuTu

Highlights

  • Nubia Red Magic Mars retains its spot in AnTuTu rankings
  • It surpassed the Huawei Mate 20 in December 2018
  • Equal split between Snapdragon 845 and Kirin 980 powered devices

Benchmarking app AnTuTu periodically releases rankings of new smartphones that have been benchmarked on the app. The latest ranking released from AnTuTu gives us a glimpse of the top 10 Android phones that have clocked big scores on the app, including the Nubia Red Magic Mars. AnTuTu's benchmarking app is quite famous and we use it ourselves to benchmark the new Android smartphones in the market. The app tests different parameters on a smartphone to deliver a score which can be used to compare it with other smartphones.

The latest January 2019 ranking released by AnTuTu on Weibo shows the Nubia Red Magic Mars at the top spot, retaining its position since December. The Nubia Red Magic Mars was first made available via a crowdfunding campaign but went on sale in China starting at a price of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 27,400) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. It also comes in an 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly 32,500) and a 10GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,600). Powering the Nubia Red Magic Mars is the Snapdragon 845 SoC, which was Qualcomm's flagship processor for 2018.

AnTuTu Nubia AnTuTu Benchmark

Photo Credit: Weibo/ AnTuTu Benchmark

 

Nubia's Red Magic Mars had managed to beat the Huawei Mate 20 in December and the smartphone still holds the second spot in the January listing. The third spot goes to the Honor V20 aka the Honor View 20. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which has the same internals as the Huawei Mate 20, is at the seventh spot behind the Honor Magic 2 and the Xiaomi Black Shark Helo.

The OnePlus 6T is at the 8th spot, followed by the Vivo Nex S and the Asus ROG Phone.

What is interesting is that out of the 10 smartphones, five are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, whereas the other five are powered by the Huawei Kirin 980 SoC.

It is worth noting that this list only contains phones that are officially available in the market. With Snapdragon 855 SoC powered smartphones expected in the market over the coming months, it'll be interesting to see how this ranking changes.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nubia, Nubia Red Magic Mars, AnTuTu
Aditya Shenoy Reviews gadgets during the week, enjoys long drives on the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long. More
MIUI 10.2.1 Update Brings Google Assistant Trigger Shortcut: Report
EU Says Social Media Now Better at Removing Hate Speech
Nubia Red Magic Mars Retains Its Position as Fastest Android Phone On AnTuTu
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale in India Today
  2. Samsung Galaxy M20 Gets Updated Again Ahead of India Sale
  3. WhatsApp for iPhone Can Now Be Locked, Unlocked Using Face ID, Touch ID
  4. Flipkart’s Binny Bansal Breaks His Silence After Abrupt Exit
  5. PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0 Bonus Challenge to Convert BC to UC: Report
  6. New DTH Rules Come Into Effect: Here's How to Choose Packages
  7. Xiaomi Teases Launch of Smart Shoes in India
  8. MIUI 10.2.1 Update Reportedly Brings Google Assistant Trigger Shortcut
  9. PS4 and Xbox One Are at Their Lowest Prices Ever. Right Time to Buy?
  10. Jio GigaFiber User Answers All Your Questions About Jio's Broadband Service
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.