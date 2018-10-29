The Nubia Red Magic is all set to be available in the Indian market after the Diwali season early next month, Gadgets 360 has learnt. ZTE's sub brand came up with this ambitious premium smartphone aimed at high-end gamers back in April this year, and followed it up with an official launch in August this year, also teasing the Red Magic's India launch. Gadgets 360 has now learnt that the phone is coming to India after Diwali and would be launched under the Rs. 30,000 price segment. This would allow it to take on the OnePlus 6T that is due to launch in India on October 30. A second-gen Nubia Red Magic 2 has also been teased for launch in China.

Nubia Red Magic price in India, availability

The Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone is expected to debut in India at a price less than Rs. 30,000, as per information obtained by Gadgets 360. Additionally, the phone will be made available in the Indian market after the Diwali season. Nubia is looking to provide special offers for customers who pre-book the handset, sources informed us.

To recall, the Nubia Red Magic price starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 26,400) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant in the Chinese market and goes up to CNY 2,999 (about Rs. 31,600) for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. The phone got a price tag of EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 37,600) in European markets at the IFA trade show this year.

Nubia Red Magic specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia Red Magic runs a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) LTPS TFT display panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio, a pixel density of 403ppi, and an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 540 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Nubia Red Magic bears a single 24-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 0.9-micron pixel size, and 4K video recording support at 30fps. On the front, the handset sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixel size, and support for full-HD (1080p) recording at 30fps. There is a 3,800mAh battery under the hood with support for NeoPower 3.0 and Nubia fast charging capabilities.

Connectivity options on the Nubia Red Magic include 4G VoLTE, dual-band 2X2 MIMO Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the phone are 158.1x74.9x9.5mm and weight is 185 grams.