Nubia Red Magic 2 Crowdfunding Goes Live in China Starting November 6

ZTE sub-brand Nubia on Tuesday announced that crowdfunding for its Nubia Red Magic 2 gaming smartphone will commence in China on November 6. The crowdfunding for Nubia's second-gen gaming handset will take place on China's JD.com portal. To recall, even the first-gen Nubia Red Magic smartphone was available as part of a crowdfunding exercise on IndieGoGo. The upcoming Nubia Red Magic 2 will come with flagship-level specifications and might just be showcased at the launch event of the Nubia X smartphone in China on October 31.

In the teaser posted on Nubia Mobile's official Weibo page, the company also reiterated some previously teased features of the Nubia Red Magic 2. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with a whopping 10GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will come with a feature called 4D Gaming that might enhance the mobile gaming experience.

Apart from that, the teaser also points towards the presence of four buttons on all sides of the phone, possibly for additional gaming controls. Taking forward the Nubia Red Magic's air cooling technology, the Nubia Red Magic 2 will also offer liquid cooling for the additional performance boost. Next, the phone will offer support for DTS 7.1 audio channels with 3D surround sound. These kind of specifications and features put it on par with Xiaomi Black Shark Helo gaming smartphone, which was launched in China earlier this month.

All other specifications and features are under the wraps for now, and Nubia might reveal some of them at its October 31 event or at a later date. Add to that, while crowdfunding details have been revealed, pricing and availability still remains a mystery but might be made clear in the following days.

The first-gen Nubia Red Magic is all set to make its way into the Indian market after Diwali this year at a price point below Rs. 30,000. Key specifications of the phone include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, Android 8.1 Oreo, a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) LTPS TFT panel, a 24-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.