Nubia Red Magic 7 Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Nubia Red Magic 7 is claimed to carry model number NX679J.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 January 2022 17:41 IST
Photo Credit: Red Magic Europe

Nubia Red Magic 7 may come with 16GB of RAM similar to Red Magic 6S Pro (above)

Highlights
  • Nubia Red Magic 7 may sport a 6.8-inch OLED display
  • The phone could launch in four colour options
  • Nubia Red Magic 7 may come with up to 512GB storage

Nubia Red Magic 7 specifications have surfaced online via a TENAA listing, as per a report. The gaming smartphone will reportedly come equipped with a full-HD 6.8-inch OLED panel. The rumoured smartphone is also listed to pack up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. Earlier reports suggest that the phone has already received 3C Certification in China, and it was reportedly spotted on Bluetooth SIG as well. The ZTE-owned brand Nubia launched Red Magic 6S Pro gaming smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM in September last year.

A smartphone with model number NX679J —claimed to be associated with the Red Magic 7 — has been spotted on the TENAA listing. It shows that the handset may come equipped with a 6.8-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display. While the TENAA listing doesn't offer any details about the firepower under the hood, a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station suggested that the Nubia handset may come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which will make it one of the few initial smartphones powered by Qualcomm's recently announced flagship processor.

Furthermore, Nubia Red Magic 7 could be offered in 8GB, 12GB or 16GB RAM variants paired with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage options, the listing shows. As far as cameras are concerned, the rumoured phone is expected to ship with a total of four cameras. The TENAA listing shows that the phone may have a 64-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel shooter at the front. The information on other cameras is not provided.

The listed phone will run on Android OS, and will be launched in Black, Blue, Green, and Red colours. The TENAA listing suggests that the alleged Nubia Red Magic 7 will have an under-display fingerprint scanner, and pack a 2,190mAh (rated capacity) battery. A listing on 3C certification platform suggested that the phone will support up to 165W (20V/ 8.25A) fast charging. A Bluetooth SIG listing of a phone with the same NX679J model number suggests it may support Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Nubia Red Magic 7, Nubia Red Magic 7 Specifications, Nubia, ZTE
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
