  Nubia Red Magic 7 Allegedly Receives 3C Certification, Listed to Feature 165W Charging Support

Nubia Red Magic 7 Allegedly Receives 3C Certification, Listed to Feature 165W Charging Support

Nubia Red Magic 7 could become the fastest charging commercially available smartphone.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 2 December 2021 18:15 IST
Nubia Red Magic 7 Allegedly Receives 3C Certification, Listed to Feature 165W Charging Support

Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Red Magic 7 is reportedly going to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Fast charging could be capped on Nubia Red Magic 7's international models
  • Red Magic 6 Pro and 6S Pro are currently the fastest charging Nubia phone
  • Xiaomi recently unveiled its 20W HyperCharge technology

Nubia Red Magic 7 has reportedly received China Compulsory Certification or 3C certification. The news comes from Digital Chat Station, a reliable tipster on Weibo, who claims that the upcoming flagship offering from Nubia could break all fast charging records for a commercially available smartphone. According to the listing on the certification website, as reported by the tipster, Nubia Red Magic 7 will support up to 165W (20V/8.25A) fast charging. The predecessor of this smartphone, Nubia Red Magic 6 only supported up to 66W fast charging.

The current fastest charging smartphones on Nubia's lineup are the Red Magic 6 Pro and the Red Magic 6S Pro. Their Chinese versions deliver up to 120W fast charging, but internationally their charging speeds are capped at 66W. Hence, it is safe to assume that if Nubia decides to release this phone globally, the international version may again not offer these speeds.

According to the post by Digital Chat Station, Nubia Red Magic 7 is listed to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC. Depending on its official release date, this smartphone could be among the first devices powered by the new chipset. If previous reports are to be believed, the Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro and Nubia Z40 will also feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs.

Nubia is expected to face competition from Xiaomi with respect to charging speeds. In May this year, Xiaomi introduced its 200W HyperCharge fast charging technology. The Chinese tech giants claim that the HyperCharge technology is capable of fully charging a 4,000mAh battery in up to 8 minutes. However, it is expected that Xiaomi will put this technology into mass production in June 2022. So, there are chances that, at launch, the Nubia Red Magic 7 could be the fastest charging commercially available smartphone. Some other fast charging technologies currently out there are Oppo's 125W Flash Charge and Realme's 125W UltraDART.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Nubia Red Magic 7, Nubia Red Magic 7 specifications, Nubia
