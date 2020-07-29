Nubia Red Magic 5S has launched as the newest member in the brand's Red Magic series of gaming smartphones, after the Red Magic 5G and Red Magic 5G Lite. The new model comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The smartphone also features an upgraded cooling system called ICE 4.0 that is backed by a centrifugal fan with a speed of up to 15,000rpm. The Red Magic 5S comes with IC shoulder buttons for better gaming experiences. You'll also get triple rear cameras, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Further, the Red Magic 5S offers up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Nubia Red Magic 5S price

Nubia Red Magic 5S price has been set at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 40,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 47,000) and the top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 53,400). There is also a dedicated Ice Dock cooling accessory that is priced at CNY 179 (roughly Rs. 1,900). The phone has an Ice Wind Silver colour option that isn't available with the top-end model, whereas its Cyber Neon colour option is limited to the 12GB and 16GB RAM versions. All its configurations and colour options will go on sale in China starting August 1.

Details about the global launch of the Red Magic 5S are yet to be revealed.

Nubia Red Magic 5S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia Red Magic 5S runs on Android 10 with Nubia UI (Red Magic OS) on top. The phone features a 6.65-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch response rate. The display also has TUV Rheinland certification and up to 4,096 levels of automatic brightness adjustment setting. Under the hood, the Red Magic 5S has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.84GHz, coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, the Nubia Red Magic 5S carries a similar triple rear camera setup that was available on the Red Magic 5G. It has the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens, paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor that has a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Red Magic 5S comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that doesn't support expansion via a microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a dedicated connector for the Ice Dock. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Nubia has provided its proprietary ICE 4.0 system that uses a combination of both thermal and air cooling to reduce heat generation. The phone has the centrifugal fan that is paired with a silver-plated heat sink. Also, there is an L-shaped liquid cooling tube to dissipate heat from various components.

The Red Magic 5S packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 55W air-cooled fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 168.56x78x9.75mm and weighs 220 grams.

