Nubia Red Magic 5S With Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, 144Hz Refresh Rate Screen to Launch on July 28

Nubia Red Magic 5S will come with upgraded shoulder buttons that have a touch sampling rate of 320Hz.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 July 2020 12:49 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Red Magic

Nubia Red Magic 5S has a cooling fan built-in

Highlights
  • Nubia Red Magic 5S will be unveiled on July 28 in China
  • The phone will come with a 144Hz screen
  • Nubia Red Magic 5S does not have a price tag as of yet

Nubia Red Magic 5S will be launched in China on July 28, as per the announcement on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo. The company has been teasing some of the specifications of the phone and now, it has finally announced a launch date. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC and pack 144Hz refresh rate display with high touch sampling rate as well as improved shoulder buttons.

Nubia Red Magic 5S launch date

The Nubia Red Magic 5S will be unveiled on July 28 in China, as per the company's Weibo post through its Red Magic account. As of now, Nubia has not shared the timing for the event or the pricing for the phone, but more information on the same can be expected in the coming days.

Nubia Red Magic 5S specifications

In a separate post on Weibo, Nubia confirmed that the Red Magic 5S will come with a 144Hz refresh rate screen that will have a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The two shoulder buttons have been improved over the last iteration and now offer a touch sampling rate of 320Hz.

Further, president of Nubia Technology Ni Fei previously teased the presence of the Snapdragon 865 Plus last week and shared some information on the cooling technology built into the phone. It uses a copper foil for heat dissipation combined with a built-in 15,000 rpm high-performance centrifugal fan. The company has used high performance thermal gel, large liquid cooling tubes, and air ducts to keep the phone cool during prolonged gaming sessions. It also mentioned an external cooling fan for the phone.

Additionally, Fei also mentioned on Weibo that the Red Magic 5S will come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 storage.

All of these high-end features are sure to drive the price up. The Red Magic 5S is the follow up to the Red Magic 5G and Red Magic 5G Lite that were launched in March and June respectively. The Red Magic 5G launched in China at a starting price of CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 40,600) while the Red Magic 5G Lite launched in Spain for EUR 612 (roughly Rs. 52,300).

 

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

