Nubia Red Magic 5G Active Fan Cooling Solution Explained by CEO Ni Fei

Nubia Red Magic 5G will come with the Snapdragon 865 processor and have an improved heat dissipation system.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 March 2020 21:24 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Nubia

Nubia Red Magic 5G has a fan that spins at 15,000RPM

Highlights
  • Nubia Red Magic 5G has an active fan cooling solution
  • It can dissipate 30 percent more heat
  • There is no launch date for the Nubia Red Magic 5G

Nubia Red Magic 5G, as we know by now, has an active fan cooling solution and Nubia CEO Ni Fei has given some more information on it. In his post on Weibo, Fei shared that the Red Magic 5G uses a combination of air and liquid cooling that enhances the cooling capacity or heat dissipation ability of the phone. He shared that the Red Magic 5G has a high-efficiency fan that can spin at a maximum speed of 15,000RPM, making it a more efficient that the last generation.

The post states that the overall size of the air duct radiator has been increased by 56 percent due to the new north-south air duct design which, as a result, has increased the ventilation volume by 43 percent. This allows the Nubia Red Magic 5G to dissipate 30 percent more heat, the company claims. Fei also says Nubia has used a high-performance thermally conductive gel to help with better heat conduction. He  states that the R&D team has been successful in solving major issues surrounding heat dissipation and cooling of a device. Nubia has used high-conductivity aviation-grade aluminium to transfer heat more efficiently and the thermal coefficient has been increased by 100 percent.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, has at least one variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It will have a screen refresh rate of 144Hz. The device was recently spotted on Game Bench where a new image was revealed, along with the gaming performance. The image shows a unique design on the back with an illuminated Red Magic logo.

The Red Magic 5G was initially planned to be released during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 but since the event was cancelled over coronavirus concerns, the company decided to announce the phone at a later date. As of now, there is no release date for the phone.

Further reading: Nubia, Nubia Red Magic 5G, Nubia Red Magic 5G specifications
Samsung Galaxy A31 Spotted on Wi-Fi Certification Site, Tipping Imminent Launch

