Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite With 5100mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in Spain: Price, Specifications

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite is available exclusively via Vodafone in Spain for a starting contract price of EUR 17 per month.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 June 2020 16:27 IST
Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite With 5100mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in Spain: Price, Specifications

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite is equipped with 18W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite is available in a single Black colour option
  • The phone offers 8GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage
  • Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite offers runs on Android 10

The Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite has gone official Spain. The phone is exclusively available via Vodafone on a monthly contract basis. The Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor and has a 48-megapixel main camera at the back. It is essentially a mellower version of the Nubia Red Magic 5G phone launched in March this year. It comes equipped with a 6.5-inch OLED display with 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone has a quad camera setup at the back aligned vertically in the top centre, and the phone has slight bezels on the top and bottom portions of the display.

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite price, availability

The Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite is listed on the Vodafone site with a starting price of EUR 17 (roughly Rs. 1,400) per month with a 36-month contract. This sums up to a total of EUR 612 (roughly Rs. 52,200) for the phone. The Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite comes in a single Black colour option.

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite specifications

The dual-SIM Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite runs on Android 10 and features a 6.65-inch OLED display with 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 256GB.

The quad camera setup at the back of the Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel lens, and two 2-megapixel additional sensors. Up front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite has a 5100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone measures at 171.7×78.5×9.1mm, and weighs about 215 grams.

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite

Display 6.65-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 10
Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite, Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite Launch, Nubia, ZTE
