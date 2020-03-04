Technology News
Nubia Red Magic 5G Launching on March 12, to Come With 'Air Cooled' 55W Fast Charging

Nubia CEO Ni Fei also posted a few pictures clicked with the gaming phone’s camera.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 4 March 2020 17:37 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Nubia Red Magic 5G will be the first phone with a 144Hz refresh rate screen

Highlights
  • The phone is already available for pre-orders on China’s JD.com
  • Red Magic 5G will be the first phone to have a 144Hz display display
  • The phone uses a Sony IMX686 as the primary sensor

The Nubia Red Magic 5G, the much-hyped upcoming gaming smartphone, will be launched on March 12 through an online launch event, the company's CEO, Ni Fei announced through a recent Weibo post. The phone is already available for pre-order for Chinese customers on JD.com, ahead of its March 12 launch. The CEO's post on Weibo also showed the gaming phone's charging capabilities, saying it will come with 55W fast charging. Fei has also released a few samples of the upcoming gaming phone's camera, along with a footage that gives an idea about its video stabilisation as well.

The Weibo post by Nubia CEO Fei, also says that the phone will come with 55W 'Air-cooled turbo charging.' Air-cooled turbo charging is a feature that engages the cooling system while the phone is charging, to prevent over-heating of the phone while charging.

Another post from the Nubia CEO features nine images taken from the Red Magic 5G's camera unit that uses a Sony IMX686 as the primary sensor in its triple camera setup, something the CEO also confirmed on his Weibo account earlier.

NUBIA 1 Nubia Red Magic 5G

A sample image of low light photography on the Nubia Red Magic 5G
Photo Credit: Weibo/Ni Fei

 

NUBIA 2 Nubia Red Magic 5G

A sample image to show the camera capabilities of the Nubia Red Magic 5G
Photo Credit: Weibo/Ni Fei

NUBIA 7 Nubia Red Magic 5G

A sample image gives an idea on the image clarity of the Red Magic 5G, according to the CEO
Photo Credit: Weibo/Ni Fei

It was also announced earlier that the Nubia Red Magic 5G will be the first smartphone to have 144Hz refresh rate display.

The Red Magic 5G from the ZTE sub-brand is a highly anticipated smartphone, as the company has been teasing features of the phone every other day. Earlier, a post from Fei had also explained how the active fan cooling on the phone works. It said that the high-efficiency fan can spin at a maximum speed of 15,000 rpm.

With Nubia teasing the Red Magic 5G frequently, it's pretty much known what the phone's specifications will be. It is said to come with Snapdragon 865 chip, paired with up to 16GB RAM, with options of 8GB and 12GB of RAM as well.

The phone was first spotted on Chinese regulator TENAA's database last month.

The phone's design is also something that is being widely talked about. A recently leaked image showed a dual tone back with the combination of blue and pink. Since it was a close-up photo of the phone, it also showed the 5G badge on the blue side, with illuminated ‘Red Magic' text on the central black strip.

Comments

Further reading: Nubia, Nubia Red Magic 5G, Nubia Red Magic 5G specifications, ZTE
TikTok Parent ByteDance Launches Resso in India, a ‘Social’ Music Streaming Service
Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing Ahead of Official Launch

