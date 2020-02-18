Technology News
Nubia Red Magic 5G Gaming-Centric Phone to Sport Snapdragon 865 SoC, 16GB of RAM

Nubia Red Magic 5G gaming phone will feature a 144Hz display.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 18 February 2020 17:34 IST
Nubia Red Magic 5G Gaming-Centric Phone to Sport Snapdragon 865 SoC, 16GB of RAM

Nubia Red Magic 5G is said to pack quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Nubia Red Magic 5G is said to employ LPDDR5 RAM modules
  • The upcoming phone might pack a 64-megapixel main camera
  • Nubia Red Magic 5G will run Android 10-based Redmagic OS v3.0

Nubia has been teasing its next gaming-centric phone - the Nubia Red Magic 5G – for quite some time. After revealing that the Red Magic 5G will feature a 144Hz display, the company has divulged another impressive hardware detail about its upcoming phone. Co-founder and President of Nubia, Ni Fei, has announced that the Nubia Red Magic 5G phone will come equipped with a whopping 16GB of RAM. However, it is not known whether more variants of the phone with a lesser amount of RAM are also in the pipeline. The company had earlier teased the possibility of 16GB of RAM with a survey, and now, it has also confirmed features like the Snapdragon 865 SoC and OS version.

Fei announced via a Weibo post of a phone system page's screenshot that 16GB of RAM has been agreed upon. The previous teaser had tipped the use of LPDDR5 RAM. To recall, both Samsung and Micron have already announced their respective LPDDR5 RAM modules that will make their way to more phones later this year, after appearing in the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 trio. Fei's post also shows it will draw power from the Snapdragon 865 SoC while 5G support will be facilitated by Qualcomm's X55 modem. The latest post by Fei also shows the Nubia Red Magic 5G will run Android 10-based Redmagic OS v3.0.

Earlier this month, Nubia also announced that the Red Magic 5G will pack a 144Hz display - the highest refresh rate on any smartphone out there. There were also reports that the phone will offer 80W fast charging support with Air Cooling technology, but that later turned out to be nothing more than a rumour. However, that doesn't necessarily translate to a missed opportunity, as the company is experimenting with three different combinations for the Nubia Red Magic 5G - 100W fast charging + 4,000mAh battery, 55W fast charging + 4,500mAh battery or 30W fast charging + 5,000mAh battery.

Further reading: Nubia, Nubia Red Magic 5G
