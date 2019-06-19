Technology News
loading

Nubia Red Magic 4 Gaming Smartphone Coming This Year, Company Says

A Nubia executive said the company is considering launching the Nubia Red Magic 4 in India by the end of 2019.

19 June 2019
Nubia Red Magic 3

India's gaming smartphone market is finally getting some competition, especially after the launch of Nubia Red Magic 3 earlier this week at a starting price of Rs. 35,999. The Shenzhen-headquartered smartphone maker is now planning to release the next iteration, Red Magic 4, within this year with the aim to grab the top slot in this segment, a senior company executive has said.

"We are aiming to grab the top slot in the gaming smartphone market in India which is poised to grow. The gaming industry is expanding and gaming enthusiasts are more aware," Pan Forrest, Vice President, E-Commerce Business, Nubia India, told IANS.

"Considering the prospects, we will launch the next iteration - the Red Magic 4 in India by the end of 2019," Forrest said.

Gamers in India are spending as many as seven hours each week playing online games, with 23.4 percent players admitting to be playing for more than seven hours each week and 11.4 percent more than 12 hours a week, said a recent report by US-based cloud services provider Limelight Networks.

Essentially, Nubia has pitted the Red Magic 3 against the likes of Asus ROG Phone and the Black Shark 2 (launched in India last month) that start at Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively.

The Nubia Red magic 3 would be available only on Flipkart starting June 27 in two configurations: 8GB+128GB for Rs. 35,999 and 12GB+256GB for Rs . 46,999. Black and Red colour variants would be available for the 8GB RAM variant while the 12GB RAM variant would come with Camo finish.

"The passive cooling system typically contains a heat pipe with a liquid inside that helps keep the CPU cool, features a state-of-the-art liquid cooling technology with an internal turbo fan, thus increasing effective heat transfer by up to 500 percent," noted Dheeraj Kukreja, Director, nubia India.

"We believe that Red Magic 3 will truly revolutionise the Indian gaming experience and we can't wait to see that happen. The Red Magic 3 promises disruptive customer experience with some very impressive core features," Forrest added.

