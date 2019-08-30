Technology News
Nubia Red Magic 3S Launch Confirmed for September 5, Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC

The launch event is set to take place in Shanghai next week.

Updated: 30 August 2019 18:31 IST
There is no word whether the phone will make it to markets outside China

Highlights
  • Nubia Red Magic 3S will be an upgraded version of Red Magic 3
  • Snapdragon 855 Plus was confirmed for the phone last month
  • There is no word on the phone’s cameras or internal hardware

Nubia was among the first smartphone-makers that teased the arrival of a Snapdragon 855 Plus-powered phone following the launch of Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset. In fact, Nubia did not mince words and revealed that an upgraded version of the Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming phone with the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC at its heart will arrive soon. Now, Nubia has confirmed that its next gaming-centric phone, the Nubia Red Magic 3S, will be launched on September 5.

The company has released an official launch poster and mentioned in its Weibo post that the Nubia Red Magic 3S gaming phone will be unveiled on September 5. President and co-founder of the Nubia brand, Ni Fei, revealed in a separate Weibo post that the Nubia Red Magic 3S will be launched at an event on the aforementioned date in Shanghai. However, the company is yet to drop any other teasers regarding the upcoming phone or its specifications.

Nubia confirmed last month that the upgraded version of the Nubia Red Magic 3 will draw power from the Snapdragon 855 Plus. The processor is the only concrete detail about the Nubia Red Magic 3S as of now. The Vivo iQoo Pro, Black Shark 2 Pro, and the Asus ROG Phone 2 are the only other phones to come equipped with the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

The Nubia Red Magic 3 arrived with some innovative features such as an advanced cooling system, which employs an internal turbo fan for thermal management. Additionally, the phone came equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging and capacitive shoulder triggers that replaced on-screen buttons for more precise controls. We expect the Nubia Red Magic 3S to carry over these features from its predecessor.

