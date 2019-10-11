Nubia Red Magic 3S Price Revealed Ahead of October 16 Launch

The Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone was launched in May this year. We got a chance to put the device to the test and were happy with its gaming capabilities. It is already known that Nubia is planning a successor called the Red Magic 3S. The company has scheduled a launch event for October 16 to launch the new smartphone. Surprisingly, ahead of the official launch, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed the pricing and availability details of the Red Magic 3S for different markets.

Nubia Red Magic 3S Price

Nubia is launching the base version of the Red Magic 3S at a price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,000). The company has confirmed that the global edition of the Red Magic 3S with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage will be priced at $479 (roughly Rs. 34,000). This smartphone will be available in Eclipse Black and Mecha Silver colour options.

The higher-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 42,600). This variant has a Cyber Shade gradient colour option. The company has mentioned that the smartphone will go on sale in global markets on October 16, including the US, Canada, United Kingdom, the EU, Israel, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, Macau, and Australia. India isn't on the list, so we aren't sure if the company is planning on launching the smartphone in India at this point.

Nubia Red Magic 3S specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 3S is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ SoC and will have up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It has a 6.65-inch AMOLED HDR display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also packs a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Additionally, the smartphone packs in a 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging.

The Red Magic 3S will run Red Magic OS 2.1 skin on top of Android Pie. It has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone will two variants, one with an internal fan and the other with liquid cooling.