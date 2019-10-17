Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nubia Red Magic 3S With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Up to 12GB of RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nubia Red Magic 3S With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Up to 12GB of RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nubia Red Magic 3S will go on sale on October 21 via Flipkart, which is also the starting day of the next Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.

By | Updated: 17 October 2019 13:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nubia Red Magic 3S With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Up to 12GB of RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Highlights
  • The Nubia Red Magic 3S was first launched in September
  • The smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery
  • Nubia Red Magic 3S will be available via Flipkart

Nubia Red Magic 3S gaming smartphone was launched in India on Thursday, following its global launch earlier this week. The smartphone will go on sale in Flipkart from next week, and if you'd recall, the availability of e-commerce site had been teased earlier this week. The Nubia Red Magic 3S was launched in China last month, and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC as its biggest highlight, while bringing forward the features that made its predecessor, the Nubia Red Magic 3 – launched in April this year – an attractive offering. Read on for more details like the Nubia Red Magic 3S price in India, release date, and specifications.

Nubia Red Magic 3S price in India, release date

The Nubia Red Magic 3S price in India starts at Rs. 35,999 for its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which will be available in a Mecha Silver (Space Grey) colour variant. To recall, the price of this variant had been revealed by Flipkart earlier this week. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 47,999, and will be available in Cyber Shade (Red and Blue) colour variant.

As for its release date, the Nubia Red Magic 3S will go on sale on October 21 via Flipkart, which is also the starting day of the next Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Launch offers include no-cost EMIs and Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection at a discounted rate of Rs. 499.

Nubia Red Magic 3S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Nubia Red Magic 3S runs Android 9 Pie, and features 6.65-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Nubia Red Magic 3S sports a single rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel Sony sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone comes with up to 256GB of inbuilt UFS 3.0 storage. It offers standard connectivity options, such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

There is a 5,000mAh battery on the Nubia Red Magic 3S with support for 27W fast charging. The battery is said to provide up to 6 hours of gameplay. The company is also touting the presence of stereo-speakers, DTS:X audio support, 3D sound tech, touch-sensitive shoulder triggers, a game boost button, as well as the distinctive RGB lighting. There is liquid cooling on the Nubia Red Magic 3S, featuring an inbuilt cooling fan. It measures 171.7x78.5x9.65mm and weighs 215 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nubia Red Magic 3S
Abhinav Lal You’ll most likely find Abhinav editing news stories, humouring his possibly unhealthy interest in playing Dota 2, and defending where his beliefs lie in the meritocracy vs. democracy debate. A science fiction and fantasy reader, he is sufficiently starry-eyed to look forward to a utopian future. More
Huawei Woos No. 2 Wireless Market as India Sits on 5G Fence
Nubia Red Magic 3S With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Up to 12GB of RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2: NASA to Perform a 'Rigorous' Search for Vikram Lander
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Impressions
  3. Here's Why Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Won't Launch In India
  4. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  5. PUBG Mobile Will Be Offline for Hours Today Ahead of v0.15.0 Update
  6. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  8. Motorola One Macro Review
  9. Google Play Store Shuts Out Payday Loan Apps
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers Available on Last Day
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 13 Adoption Hits 50 Percent Mark Within a Month of Release, iPadOS Now Running on 33 Percent Devices
  2. Google’s Datally Data Saving App Removed From Play Store
  3. Nubia Red Magic 3S With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Up to 12GB of RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Moto G8 Renders Leak to Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, Launch Date Tipped for October 24
  5. Virgin Galactic Unveils Commercial Space Suits for Future Passengers
  6. Chandrayaan-2: NASA to Perform a 'Rigorous' Search for Vikram Lander
  7. The Batman: Jonah Hill Said to Turn Down Offer to Play a Villain in 2021 Reboot
  8. Jennifer Aniston ‘Breaks’ Instagram With ‘Friends’ Selfie Debut
  9. Netflix Says Mobile Plan Did Better Than Expected in India, Might Bring It to Other Markets
  10. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019 to Return on October 21, Discounts on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5, and Others Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.