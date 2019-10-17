Nubia Red Magic 3S gaming smartphone was launched in India on Thursday, following its global launch earlier this week. The smartphone will go on sale in Flipkart from next week, and if you'd recall, the availability of e-commerce site had been teased earlier this week. The Nubia Red Magic 3S was launched in China last month, and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC as its biggest highlight, while bringing forward the features that made its predecessor, the Nubia Red Magic 3 – launched in April this year – an attractive offering. Read on for more details like the Nubia Red Magic 3S price in India, release date, and specifications.

Nubia Red Magic 3S price in India, release date

The Nubia Red Magic 3S price in India starts at Rs. 35,999 for its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which will be available in a Mecha Silver (Space Grey) colour variant. To recall, the price of this variant had been revealed by Flipkart earlier this week. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 47,999, and will be available in Cyber Shade (Red and Blue) colour variant.

As for its release date, the Nubia Red Magic 3S will go on sale on October 21 via Flipkart, which is also the starting day of the next Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Launch offers include no-cost EMIs and Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection at a discounted rate of Rs. 499.

Nubia Red Magic 3S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Nubia Red Magic 3S runs Android 9 Pie, and features 6.65-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Nubia Red Magic 3S sports a single rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel Sony sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone comes with up to 256GB of inbuilt UFS 3.0 storage. It offers standard connectivity options, such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

There is a 5,000mAh battery on the Nubia Red Magic 3S with support for 27W fast charging. The battery is said to provide up to 6 hours of gameplay. The company is also touting the presence of stereo-speakers, DTS:X audio support, 3D sound tech, touch-sensitive shoulder triggers, a game boost button, as well as the distinctive RGB lighting. There is liquid cooling on the Nubia Red Magic 3S, featuring an inbuilt cooling fan. It measures 171.7x78.5x9.65mm and weighs 215 grams.