Nubia Red Magic 3S, the next-generation gaming phone by the ZTE-owned company, has been listed on Flipkart with its price details. The listing on the Flipkart site confirms that the Red Magic 3S will come in two distinct colour options and include as much as 256GB of onboard storage. Notably, the new development follows the official teaser of the Red Magic 3S that was posted recently on the Red Magic India Twitter account. The new Nubia phone comes as an upgrade to the Red Magic 3 that was launched in India earlier this year.

Nubia Red Magic 3S price in India

The Nubia Red Magic 3S price in India will at Rs. 35,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, as revealed through a banner posted on the Flipkart mobile site. There is also a dedicated microsite on Flipkart that highlights the arrival of the 256GB storage option alongside the 128GB model. However, the price of the former version is yet to be revealed in India.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart through its online listing also confirms that the Nubia Red Magic 3S will come in Cyber Shade and Mecha Silver colour options. Further, it showcases some of the key features of the upcoming phone, including the active liquid-cooling with turbo fan and presence of the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

Earlier this week, the Red Magic India Twitter account confirmed that the Nubia Red Magic 3S will launch in the country on October 17. It didn't reveal any price details, though. Nubia also confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Red Magic 3S will go on sale exclusively through Flipkart.

To recall, the Nubia Red Magic 3S debuted in China last month. The smartphone is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,400).

Red Magic 3S specifications

The Red Magic 3S runs Android 9 Pie with Red Magic OS 2.1 on top and features a 6.65-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) HDR AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Red Magic 3S sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 camera sensor with an f/1.75 lens. The phone also sports a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. Besides, it packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging.

The Flipkart listing of the Nubia Red Magic 3S was first spotted by FoneArena.

