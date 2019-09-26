Technology News
loading

Nubia Red Magic 3S Gaming Smartphone to Go on Sale Internationally Starting October 16

There is currently no information regarding Nubia Red Magic 3S’ arrival in India.

By | Updated: 26 September 2019 13:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nubia Red Magic 3S Gaming Smartphone to Go on Sale Internationally Starting October 16

Nubia Red Magic 3S packs a single rear camera with 8K video recording support

Highlights
  • Nubia Red Magic 3S features a 90Hz AMOLED display
  • The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  • It features a 5,000mAh battery with 27W fast charge support

Nubia Red Magic 3S gaming phone was launched in China earlier this month. Nubia revealed back then that the phone will be available in the international markets in October. The Chinese smartphone maker has now announced that the Nubia Red Magic 3S will go on sale in a host of Asian, European, and North American countries starting October 16. The phone comes with features like 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Talking about the Nubia Red Magic 3S' global rollout, the phone will hit the shelves starting October 16 in Australia, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Macao, Singapore, Taiwan, UK, and the US. For buyers in Asia and Australia, the phone will be released via the global Red Magic website, while those in European nations can buy it from the official Red Magic website. However, there is no word if the phone will make it to the Indian market.

Nubia Red Magic 3S price

Nubia has not revealed the global pricing of the phone right now, however, its China price should give us an idea. Nubia Red Magic 3S has been priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 30,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in China, while the 2GB RAM + 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,200).

Nubia Red Magic 3S specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 3S runs on Android Pie with Red Magic OS 2.1 skin on top. It packs a 6.65-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) HDR AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 430 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In the imaging department, the Nubia Red Magic 3S packs a single 48-megapixel rear camera with the Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.75 lens. Notably, the phone's rear camera is capable of recording 8K videos. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens. The Nubia gaming phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging support.

Nubia Red Magic 3S

Nubia Red Magic 3S

Display6.65-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nubia, Nubia Red Magic 3S, Nubia Red Magic 3S Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
BSNL Super Star 500 Broadband Plan Launched, Offers 500GB Data and Hotstar Premium Subscription: Report
Nubia Red Magic 3S Gaming Smartphone to Go on Sale Internationally Starting October 16
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What to Expect from Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales This Year
  2. Mi AirDots Pro 2 With Up to 14-Hour Battery Life, New Power Bank Launched
  3. Google Unveils Android 10 (Go Edition) With Focus on Speed and Security
  4. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Renders Leak Hours Before Official Launch
  5. BSNL’s New Broadband Plan Offers Free Hotstar Premium Subscription: Report
  6. Xiaomi's New Mi Mix Alpha Is an Almost All-Screen Smartphone
  7. Redmi 8A With Display Notch, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm Debuts in India With 12-Day Battery Life
  10. Canon EOS M200 Entry-Level Mirrorless Camera Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone May Hit Stores As Early As October
  2. Samsung Galaxy S11 Tipped to Pack 108-Megapixel Camera, Might Offer 5x Optical Zoom Support
  3. Oppo K5 With Quad Rear Cameras Set to Launch on October 10, Specifications Tipped
  4. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With IP55 Water Resistance, 8-Hour Playback Launched
  5. Nubia Red Magic 3S Gaming Smartphone to Go on Sale Internationally Starting October 16
  6. BSNL Super Star 500 Broadband Plan Launched, Offers 500GB Data and Hotstar Premium Subscription: Report
  7. iPhone 11 Will Alert You When a Non-Genuine Display Is Used
  8. Airtel Rs. 97 Prepaid Plan Revised, Now Offers 500MB Data With 14-Day Validity
  9. eBay CEO Devin Wenig Steps Down, Cites Differences With Board
  10. Tinder Owner Sued for Using Fake Profiles in Ads on Match.com
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.