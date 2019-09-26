Nubia Red Magic 3S gaming phone was launched in China earlier this month. Nubia revealed back then that the phone will be available in the international markets in October. The Chinese smartphone maker has now announced that the Nubia Red Magic 3S will go on sale in a host of Asian, European, and North American countries starting October 16. The phone comes with features like 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Talking about the Nubia Red Magic 3S' global rollout, the phone will hit the shelves starting October 16 in Australia, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Macao, Singapore, Taiwan, UK, and the US. For buyers in Asia and Australia, the phone will be released via the global Red Magic website, while those in European nations can buy it from the official Red Magic website. However, there is no word if the phone will make it to the Indian market.

Nubia Red Magic 3S price

Nubia has not revealed the global pricing of the phone right now, however, its China price should give us an idea. Nubia Red Magic 3S has been priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 30,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in China, while the 2GB RAM + 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,200).

Nubia Red Magic 3S specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 3S runs on Android Pie with Red Magic OS 2.1 skin on top. It packs a 6.65-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) HDR AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 430 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In the imaging department, the Nubia Red Magic 3S packs a single 48-megapixel rear camera with the Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.75 lens. Notably, the phone's rear camera is capable of recording 8K videos. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens. The Nubia gaming phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging support.