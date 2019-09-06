Nubia, ZTE's sub-brand, has launched its new Red Magic 3S gaming smartphone in China, and it comes packed with a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and UFS 3.0 storage. The phone retains the same design language as the Nubia Red Magic 3, and upgrades have only been made in the specifications. The Red Magic 3S also integrates the active liquid cooling technology with an internal turbo fan that increases the effective heat transfer, enabling long and smooth gaming sessions. The phone has a 48-megapixel rear camera and a large 5,000mAh battery as well.

Nubia Red Magic 3S price

The Nubia Red Magic 3S is priced in China at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 30,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Both the phones will go on sale on September 9. The company says that the phone will reach global markets from next month. It will be available in Black and Red colour options.

Nubia Red Magic 3S design, specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 3S sports slight bezels on the top and bottom of the display, a single rear camera setup, and an almost similar back panel design as the Red Magic 3. It sports a rear fingerprint sensor as well. It comes with additional hardware toggles and touch-sensitive shoulder triggers on the sides to create a gaming-focused dashboard.

Coming to the specifications, the Red Magic 3S runs on Android Pie with Redmagic OS 2.1, and supports dual-SIM slots. The phone sports a 6.65-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) HDR AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 430 nits brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor paired with 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM options. Internal storage options include 128GB and 256GB.

The rear camera includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens, and the front camera includes a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens and AI Beauty features. The phone also packs 5,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, and more. The Red Magic 3S measures at 171.7x78.5x9.65mm, and the phone weighs 215 grams.

The phone sports dual front-facing stereo speakers, DTS: X, and 3D sound technologies that create a cinematic soundscape. The users can also customise RGB lighting with several effects and over 16.8 million colours with Red Magic's light effects editor.