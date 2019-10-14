Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nubia Red Magic 3S to Launch in India on October 17, Will Be Available Exclusively via Flipkart

Nubia Red Magic 3S to Launch in India on October 17, Will Be Available Exclusively via Flipkart

There is no word on the phone’s market availability date yet.

By | Updated: 14 October 2019 11:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nubia Red Magic 3S to Launch in India on October 17, Will Be Available Exclusively via Flipkart

Nubia Red Magic 3S is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Highlights
  • Nubia Red Magic 3S will be launched in India on October 17
  • It will be available exclusively via Flipkart in the country
  • The gaming-centric phone packs a 48-megapixel camera

Nubia Red Magic 3S' global rollout is all set to begin on October 16 and it will hit the shelves in a host of Asian, European, and North American countries soon. Ahead of the Nubia Red Magic 3S' global availability, Nubia has also begun teasing the phone's arrival in India and has officially confirmed that it will be launched on October 17 in the country. To recall, the Red Magic 3S in an upgraded version of the Red Magic 3 that was launched in India earlier this year and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor.

The official Red Magic India Twitter handle recently shared a teaser video to announce the Red Magic 3S' launch in India, but did not reveal a specific launch date. Now, the Red Magic India Twitter handle's profile picture shows a banner saying that Red Magic 3S will be launched in India on October 17. We reached out to Nubia and can confirm that the phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart in India upon its launch. However, details about the phone's market availability and pricing will be revealed on October 17 only.

Nubia Red Magic 3S price in India (expected)

There is no word on the Red Magic 3S'price in India, but its asking price in China might give us an idea how much it will cost in India. The phone is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 30,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,200) in China. Last week, the Nubia brand confirmed that the Nubia Red Magic 3S will be sold globally starting at $479 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for its 8GB + 128GB variant. Globally, the Eclipse Black and Mecha Silver colour options are available.

Red Magic 3S specifications

As for the Red Magic 3S phone, it runs on Android Pie with Red Magic OS 2.1 skin on top. The gaming-centric phone features a 6.65-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) HDR AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 430 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, ticking alongside up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Nubia Red Magic 3S comes equipped with a single 48-megapixel rear camera with the Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.75 lens. It is worth mentioning here that the phone can record 8K videos. A 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens is there on the front to handle selfies and video calls. The Nubia Red Magic 3S packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nubia, Nubia Red Magic 3S
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
iPad (2019) Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Nubia Red Magic 3S to Launch in India on October 17, Will Be Available Exclusively via Flipkart
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPad (2019) Goes on Sale in India: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  3. Nubia Red Magic 3S Officially Confirmed to Launch in India on October 17
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  5. Jio Reveals Certain Subscribers Can Still Make Free Voice Calls: Here's How
  6. Airtel Digital TV HD, SD Set-Top Boxes Get a Price Cut
  7. Vivo U10 Review
  8. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  9. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  10. Realme X2 Pro Revealed to Offer 50W Super VOOC Fast Charging Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Said to Be in the Works
  2. Airtel Digital TV HD and SD Set-Top Boxes Get a Price Cut, Now Start at Rs. 1,100
  3. Nubia Red Magic 3S to Launch in India on October 17, Will Be Available Exclusively via Flipkart
  4. iPad (2019) Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  5. Facebook Sued by Mobile Banking App Current Over Similar Calibra Logo
  6. Google Play Store Shuts Out Payday Loan Apps
  7. Apple Pushing to Put Its Own 5G Modem in 2022 iPhone Models: Report
  8. Vodafone Rs. 69 Prepaid Plan With 28 Days Validity Launched, Includes 250MB Data and 150 Voice Calling Minutes
  9. NASA Aims for First Manned SpaceX Mission in Q1 2020
  10. Tencent Gets 'Wake-Up Call' From China's Assertions of Patriotism
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.