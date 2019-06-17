Technology News
loading
Nubia Red Magic 3 Gaming Smartphone With Internal Turbo Fan, 8K Video Recording Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Red Magic 3 price in India starts at Rs. 35,999.

By | Updated: 17 June 2019 19:58 IST
Red Magic 3 features an LED strip whose colour can be customised

Highlights
  • Red Magic 3 features an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate
  • The phone’s 48-megapixel rear camera can record 8K videos
  • It features dual front stereo speakers with 3D sound technology

Nubia Red Magic 3, the highly anticipated gaming phone, has finally been launched in India. Positioned as a direct competitor to the likes of Black Shark 2 and Asus ROG Phone, the Red Magic 3 brings some useful gaming-centric features to the table such as liquid cooling with an internal turbo fan, a 90Hz HDR compatible display, capacitive shoulder triggers, and stereo speakers to name a few. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and fast UFS 2.1 storage.

Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India, launch offers

The Nubia Red Magic 3 has been priced starting at Rs. 35,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The top-tier model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage carries a price tag of Rs. 46,999. The Nubia Red Magic 3 is all set to go on sale starting 12pm (noon), June 27 and it will be available via Flipkart.

The Red Magic 3 will be offered in Black and Red colours for the 8GB RAM variant, where as the 12GB RAM variant will come with Camo finish.

In terms of the launch offers, the Nubia Red Magic buyers will get no-cost EMI options, complete mobile protection, and more. 

Nubia Red Magic 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia Red Magic 3 runs Android Pie and brings a host of gaming-centric features such as Game Space 2.0. It acts as the central gaming dashboard for organising games, tweaking performance settings, real-time stat monitoring, notification management, and a lot more.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone sports a 6.65-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) HDR AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 19.5:9 aspect, 430 nits brightness, and is protected by a layer of 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass.nubia red magic 3 back gadgets 360 Nubia Red Magic 3

Nubia Red Magic 3 features a single shooter on the back

In the imaging department, the phone packs a single 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture that is capable of recording 8K resolution videos at 30fps. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 2.0-micron pixel size.

The phone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. It features dual front-facing stereo speakers, DTS:X, and 3D sound support for creating a cinematic soundscape. One can also choose to customise the RGB lighting with several effects and over 16.8 million colours with Red Magic's light effects editor.

The biggest draw is the phone's advanced cooling system, which employs an internal turbo fan for thermal management. The storage is taken care of by dual lane UFS 2.1 storage with up to 256GB capacity. Another major talking point is the built-in capacitive shoulder triggers that aim to replace on-screen buttons for more precise control.

Connectivity options on the Nubia Red Magic 3 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, and more. The Red Magic 3's dimensions measure at 171.7x78.5x9.65mm and it weighs 215 grams. Sensors on the phone include a fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and the ambient light sensor.

Comments

