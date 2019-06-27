Technology News
Nubia Red Magic 3 Gaming Smartphone to Go on Sale in India Today: Check Price, Sale Offers, Specifications

Nubia Red Magic 3 will initially only be made available in its base 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant.

Updated: 27 June 2019 11:28 IST
Nubia Red Magic 3 was launched in India earlier this month, and in China in April

Highlights
  • Nubia Red Magic 3 is a gaming smartphone with a 90Hz display
  • It is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM
  • Red Magic 3 will compete against other gaming smartphones in India

Nubia Red Magic 3 will go on sale for the first time in India today. To recall, the gaming smartphone had been launched in India earlier this month, with a June 27 release date. The Nubia Red Magic 3 was launched first in China back in April, and its highlight features include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, a 90Hz refresh rate display, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. Read on for details about the Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India, sale timing, launch offers, specifications, and more.

Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India, sale timing, launch offers

The Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India starts at Rs. 35,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, while the top-end 12GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 46,999. The Nubia Red Magic 3 will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) IST via Flipkart. For now, only the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant has been made available in the country, Nubia said in a press statement, with an exact release date for the 12GB RAM variant not yet revealed.

The Red Magic 3 will be offered in Black and Red colours for the 8GB RAM variant, while the 12GB RAM variant will come with a Camo finish. As we mentioned, the Nubia Red Magic 3 (Review) was launched in India earlier this month, following its launch in China in April.

Nubia Red Magic launch offers include no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 5,500 per month, Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection at Rs. 499 (down from Rs. 1,599), and a 'Love It or Return It Challenge' as a Buy Back Guarantee where buyers can return the phone and recover 90 percent of their money if they are unhappy with it within 90 days of their purchase.

 

Nubia Red Magic 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia Red Magic 3 runs Android Pie and brings a host of gaming-centric features such as Game Space 2.0. It acts as the central gaming dashboard for organising games, tweaking performance settings, real-time stat monitoring, notification management, and a lot more.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone sports a 6.65-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) HDR AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 19.5:9 aspect, 430 nits brightness, and is protected by a layer of 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass.

In the imaging department, the phone packs a single 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture that is capable of recording 8K resolution videos at 30fps. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 2.0-micron pixel size.

The phone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. It features dual front-facing stereo speakers, DTS:X, and 3D sound support for creating a cinematic soundscape. One can also choose to customise the RGB lighting with several effects and over 16.8 million colours with Red Magic's light effects editor.

The biggest draw is the phone's advanced cooling system, which employs an internal turbo fan for thermal management. The storage is taken care of by dual lane UFS 2.1 storage with up to 256GB capacity. Another major talking point is the built-in capacitive shoulder triggers that aim to replace on-screen buttons for more precise control.

Connectivity options on the Nubia Red Magic 3 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, and more. The Red Magic 3's dimensions measure at 171.7x78.5x9.65mm and it weighs 215 grams. Sensors on the phone include a fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and the ambient light sensor.

Comments

  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • Useful shoulder trigger buttons
  • Internal fan cools the phone effectively
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Missing camera features
  • No video stabilisation
Read detailed Nubia Red Magic 3 review
