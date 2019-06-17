Nubia Red Magic 3 is set to launch in India today. The gaming phone debuted in China back in April with an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC. Nubia has also offered an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate to please gamers. Further, the Red Magic 3 is touted to be the world's first phone to use a centrifugal fan for thermal management. Other key highlights of the Red Magic 3 include a 48-megapixel rear camera, 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Nubia last week announced its partnership with Flipkart to sell the Red Magic 3 online in the country.

The Nubia Red Magic 3 India launch is taking place at 6:30pm today and the company will be streaming it live on YouTube. We have embedded the live stream below, so you don't have to go anywhere to catch the launch live. Also, stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the latest updates related to the new gaming phone.

Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India (expected)

The Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India is yet to be announced. However, it is likely to be similar to what debuted in China earlier this year.

For the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, the Red Magic 3 price in China is set at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 29,200), whereas its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,300). There are also the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,300) and Rs. 4,299 (roughly Rs. 43,400), respectively.

As we mentioned, Nubia announced its tie-up with Flipkart last week. The partnership will enable the Chinese company to sell the Nubia Red Magic 3 in India through the online marketplace.

Nubia Red Magic 3 specifications

The dual-SIM Nubia Red Magic 3 runs Android Pie and features a 6.65-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) HDR AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 430 nits brightness. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Onboard storage options include 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

In terms of optics, the Nubia Red Magic 3 has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.7 lens on top. There is also a 16-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Red Magic 3 includes dual front-firing stereo speakers as well as DTS:X and 3D sound technologies. Also, it comes with customised RGB lighting and has preloaded Red Magic's light effects editor.

Connectivity options on the Nubia Red Magic 3 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It is claimed to deliver one hour of gameplay in just 10 minutes of charge.