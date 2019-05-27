Technology News

Nubia Red Magic 3 Gaming Phone Launching in India in Mid-June, Company Says

Nubia Red Magic 3 supports liquid cooling and 30W fast charging.

By | Updated: 27 May 2019 13:32 IST
Nubia Red Magic 3 Gaming Phone Launching in India in Mid-June, Company Says

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Red Magic

Nubia Red Magic 3 price in China starts at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 30,000).

Nubia, a sub-brand of Chinese telecommunication giant ZTE, is set to launch its gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 3, in India in the middle of June, the company said on Monday. The gaming phone was unveiled in China in April. The Red Magic 3 comes with features like 5,000mAh battery, 90Hz refresh rate display, the Snapdragon 855 processor. It also supports 30W fast charging technology that claims to provide up to an hour of gameplay with just 10 minutes of charge.

Nubia Red Magic 3 price

Nubia hasn't revealed the India pricing of the Red Magic 3 at this point, however the company's China pricing should give us some indication. The Nubia Red Magic 3 carries a price tag of CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 6GB + 64GB variant in China. The 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB variants retail at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 33,200), CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 36,300), and CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 44,600) respectively.

"With an aim to deliver the most complete gaming experience on mobile, Red Magic 3 has a ground-breaking and innovative design, sleek, and fully optimised software. The Red Magic 3 has impressive specifications and state-of-the-art technology," the company said in a statement.

Nubia Redmi Magic 3 specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 3 features slight bezels on the top and bottom of the display, a single rear camera setup, and an almost similar back panel design as the Red Magic Mars.

The dual-SIM Nubia Red Magic 3 runs on Android 9 Pie and sports a 6.65-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) HDR AMOLED display. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Nubia has packed a 48-megapixel rear shooter with f/1.7 aperture and a 16-megapixel front shooter with f/2.0 aperture in the Red Magic 3. Additionally, the phone packs 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It is touted to allow one hour of gameplay in just 10 minutes of charging.

Other features include front-facing stereo speakers, DTS:X, 3D sound technologies, and liquid cooling support.

Display6.65-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
