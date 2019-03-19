Technology News

Nubia Red Magic 3 Gaming Smartphone's Key Specifications Confirmed

19 March 2019
Nubia Red Magic 3 Gaming Smartphone's Key Specifications Confirmed

Nubia Red Magic was launched in India recently at Rs. 29,999

Highlights

  • The Nubia Red Magic 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • The Red Magic 1 was recently launched in India for Rs. 29,999
  • Gaming-focused phones are in vogue these days

It was only recently that Chinese smartphone maker Nubia launched the first of its gaming-focused series of smartphones in India. The first Red Magic smartphone was launched in India in December 2018, priced at Rs. 29,999, close to the launch of its successor, the Nubia Red Magic Mars. However, we already have the third edition in the lineup to look forward to, with confirmation of the Nubia Red Magic 3 coming from the general manager of the Chinese company on Weibo.

Nubia general manager Ni Fei, through a post on Chinese social media site Weibo, has revealed that the Nubia Red Magic 3 is indeed in the works. Some of the features of the new phone have also been teased, including a liquid and air cooling system to handle the heat that would be generated during intense gaming sessions, the Snapdragon 855 SoC with 12GB of RAM, and a display with a ‘higher refresh rate than most gaming PCs'. This could be a display refresh rate of 120Hz or more.

The phone will also have a 3,800mAh battery and a new 4D vibration system that will enable better haptic feedback while gaming. The phone is hinted to be launched in China in April, and could eventually be launched in India as well. The Red Magic Mars is currently the flagship device in the lineup, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with up to 10GB of RAM.

The Nubia Red Magic was launched in China in April 2018, but didn't see a launch in India till December. Marketed as a gaming-focused phone, the device is priced at Rs. 29,999 in India. While the RGB lights and Snapdragon 835 processor do add some appeal and make sure the phone performs well, we felt that the device was launched a bit too late in our review of the phone.

Comments

Nubia Red Magic 3 Gaming Smartphone's Key Specifications Confirmed
Oppo F11 Pro
