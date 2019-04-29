Nubia's Red Magic 3 has finally been launched in China. The gaming phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, 90Hz refresh rate display, the Snapdragon 855 processor, and comes in multiple RAM + storage options. The phone supports 30W fast charging technology that claims to provide up to an hour of gameplay with just 10 minutes of charge. The Red Magic 3 gaming phone also integrates a liquid cooling technology with an internal turbo fan that increases the effective heat transfer by up to 500 percent.

Nubia Red Magic 3 price

The Nubia Red Magic 3 is priced in China at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 33,200) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 36,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 44,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The phone will be available in the region starting May 3 on the Nubia official website and JD.com as well. Nubia has also launched a bunch of case covers and a few gaming accessories as well alongside the phone.

Nubia Red Magic 3 design, specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 3 sports slight bezels on the top and bottom of the display, a single rear camera setup, and an almost similar back panel design as the Red Magic Mars. It will be available in Black and Red colour options, and sports a rear fingerprint sensor as well. It comes with additional hardware toggles and touch-sensitive shoulder triggers on the sides to create a gaming-focused dashboard.

Coming to the specifications, the Red Magic 3 runs on Android Pie, and supports dual-SIM slots. The phone sports a 6.65-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) HDR AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 430 nits brightness. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM, and 12GB RAM options. Internal storage options include 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

The rear camera includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, and the front camera includes a 16-megapixel sensor with /2.0 aperture and AI Beauty features. The phone packs 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It is touted to allow one hour of gameplay in just 10 minutes of charging.

The phone sports dual front-facing stereo speakers, DTS:X, and 3D sound technologies that create a cinematic soundscape. Users can also customize RGB lighting with several effects and over 16.8 million colours with Red Magic's light effects editor.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, and more. The Red Magic 3 dimensions measure at 171.7x78.5x9.65mm, and the phone weighs 215 grams.