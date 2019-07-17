Technology News

Nubia Red Magic 3 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

The Nubia Red Magic 3 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced in India at Rs. 46,999.

By | Updated: 17 July 2019 17:35 IST
Nubia Red Magic 3 was launched in India last month

Highlights
  • Nubia Red Magic 3 12GB model can be purchased in Camouflage option
  • SBI credit cards users get 10 percent instant discount on the purchase
  • Flipkart offers no-cost EMIs, complete mobile protection at Rs. 499

Nubia Red Magic 3 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is going on sale in India today. The 12GB model can be purchased via Flipkart, and the e-commerce site will be providing some launch offers as well. The Nubia Red Magic 3 was launched in India last month, and the 8GB RAM variant went on sale soon after. However, the 12GB variant was slated to release later, and it is finally going on sale in the country. Read on to know more about the Red Magic 3 12GB model price in India and launch offer details.

Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India, launch offers

The Nubia Red Magic 3 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced in India at Rs. 46,999. This variant can be purchased via Flipkart in a single Camouflage colour option. Launch offers include no-cost EMI options, complete mobile protection with an actual price of Rs. 1,599 offered at just Rs. 499, and a 10 percent instant discount for SBI credit card users.

This variant joins the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model which is also on sale via Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 35,999. The Nubia Red Magic 3 8GB RAM is available in Red and Black colour finishes. The phone was first launched in China in April.

Nubia Red Magic 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia Red Magic 3 runs Android Pie and brings a host of gaming-centric features such as Game Space 2.0. The phone sports a 6.65-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) HDR AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, and is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

In the imaging department, the phone packs a single 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture that is capable of recording 8K resolution videos at 30fps. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 2.0-micron pixel size.

The phone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. The biggest draw is the phone's advanced cooling system, which employs an internal turbo fan for thermal management. Connectivity options on the Nubia Red Magic 3 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, and more. The Red Magic 3's dimensions measure at 171.7x78.5x9.65mm and it weighs 215 grams.

Nubia Red Magic 3

Nubia Red Magic 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • Useful shoulder trigger buttons
  • Internal fan cools the phone effectively
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Missing camera features
  • No video stabilisation
Read detailed Nubia Red Magic 3 review
Display6.65-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nubia Red Magic 3, Nubia Red Magic 3 Price in India, Nubia Red Magic 3 Specifications, Nubia, Nubia Red Magic 3 12GB
