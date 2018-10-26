NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nubia Red Magic 2 Gaming Smartphone With Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10GB RAM Teased

26 October 2018
Nubia Red Magic 2 Gaming Smartphone With Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10GB RAM Teased

Photo Credit: Weibo

Nubia's teaser for Red Magic 2 details 3D surround sound and 4D feedback

Highlights

  • Nubia has teased Red Magic 2, its upcoming gaming phone
  • It will feature Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10GB of RAM
  • The Red Magic 2 will launch on October 31

ZTE sub-brand Nubia is set to launch Red Magic 2 gaming smartphone soon and has already teased some of the features of the handset. Following the launch of Black Shark Helo by Xiaomi and Razer Phone 2 by Razer, Nubia seems to be readying with the successor of its Red Magic handset. Earlier this year, the company had launched the Red Magic, its first gaming smartphone in the market that was made available globally through a crowdfunding site. Now, Nubia has revealed some of the key specifications such as the Snapdragon 845 SoC and 10GB of RAM.

Nubia, on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, posted a teaser giving us a glimpse of the Red Magic 2 smartphone. According to the image, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 10GB of RAM. It is a bump from the previous variant's Snapdragon 835 SoC and 8GB RAM. The image also suggests that the company has introduced 3D surround sound, which could mean that the Red Magic 2 will come with stereo speakers. Interestingly, there is another addition called 4D gaming enhancement, but there is no clarity on what that entails. Though it could mean the inclusion of haptic feedback support for some Google Play titles, something that had previously made its way to Honor Play as well. Both liquid and air-cooling tech has been teased as well - to recall, the Nubia Red Magic only had air cooling tech.

While the teaser does not mention the launch date of the smartphone, in a previous Weibo post by Nubia General Manager Ni Fei teased a smartphone that will launch on October 31. However, it is not clear whether it is a Nubia X or Nubia Red Magic 2 - it's possible both are launched that day.

The full specifications and availability details about the Nubia Red Magic 2 is under wraps now. To recall, some of the key features of the previous variant, the Nubia Red Magic include its air-cooling technology, gaming mode that optimises performance and disables notifications to prevent interruptions, a 16.8-million colour RGB LED panel at the back, and an aviation-grade aluminium alloy build with a diamond-cut surface and 'vector aesthetics'. For specifications, the phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo, sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) LTPS TFT display, features a 24-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Further reading: Nubia, Nubia Red Magic 2, Nubia Red Magic 2 Specifications, ZTE
