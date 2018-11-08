A new Nubia gaming smartphone in its Red Magic series is now available for crowdfunding. ZTE sub-brand Nubia this week started the campaign for its new gaming smartphone, allegedly called Nubia Red Magic 2 smartphone in China. The second-generation Nubia Red Magic handset is can be ordered via Chinese site JD.com. The company has already revealed some of the key specifications of the smartphone, including the Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10GB of RAM, and liquid/ air-cooling technology. Notably, the price of the new Nubia Red Magic phone starts at CNY 3,888 (roughly Rs. 40,800).

To recall, even the first-gen Nubia Red Magic smartphone was available as part of a crowdfunding exercise on IndieGoGo. The company had recently promised the crowdfunding campaign for the upcoming handset. The kind of specifications and features that the company is touting in the Red Magic 2, put it on par with the Xiaomi Black Shark Helo gaming smartphone, which was launched in China earlier this month.

As mentioned, the new Nubia Red Magic gaming handset is available for crowdfunding via JD.com. It comes in a lone 10GB RAM/ 256GB inbuilt storage model and available for order priced at CNY 3,888. The crowdfunding campaign started on November 6 and will run till December 6, but the company has already progressed by over 230 percent. The initial aim of the manufacturer was to collect CNY 1 million (roughly Rs. 1.04 crore), but has already collected over CNY 2,323,600 (roughly Rs. 2.42 crore) in a short span of time.

In terms of specifications, the new Nubia Red Magic model runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The gaming smartphone is equipped with 10GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset runs Red Magic OS based on Android 9 Pie. It features both liquid and air cooling that is claimed to increase CPU performance by up to 70 percent by reducing the temperature by up to 13.2-degrees.

The company promises a 4D gaming experience in the new Nubia Red Magic handset. Users will get the real-time recognition that vibrates the smartphone to intelligent match over 40 game scenes. This means it will provide haptic feedback support for some Google Play titles. There is a DTS 7.1 channel along with 3D surround sound as well. The handset also comes with an RGB LED panel at the rear end.

Meanwhile, now that the festival of Diwali is over, Nubia is set to launch its first-gen Red Magic in India with a price tag of less than Rs. 30,000. Some of the specifications of the smartphone include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, Android 8.1 Oreo, a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) LTPS TFT panel, a 24-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.