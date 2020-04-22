Technology News
Nubia Play Gaming Phone With 144Hz Display, 5,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Nubia Play features capacitive shoulder pads that act as trigger buttons while gaming in landscape mode.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 22 April 2020 11:41 IST
Nubia Play comes in a trio of colours with a gradient finish

Highlights
  • Nubia Play features a 48-megapixel main snapper with a Sony sensor
  • It packs a 5,100mAh battery with 30W fast charging support
  • Nubia Play relies on an ICE 2.5 rack-mounted liquid cooling system

Nubia Play has finally gone official as the ZTE sub-brand's latest gaming-centric phone, and this one packs quite a punch. The main draw here is the notchless 144Hz AMOLED display, making it only the second phone after the Nubia Red Magic 5G to pack a display with such a high refresh rate. Plus, the Nubia Play retains the capacitive shoulder buttons that act as triggers while gaming in landscape mode. Another major talking point about the phone is dual-mode 5G support courtesy of the integrated Snapdragon X52 modem on the Qualcomm SoC powering it.

Nubia Play price, sale date

Nubia Play price is set at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the base 6GB+128B variant, while the 8GB+128GB version will set buyers back by CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 29,000). The top-tier 8GB+256GB model carries a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,500). The latest Nubia offering comes in black, blue, and white colour options. The phone is now up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale starting April 24. However, the company is yet to reveal details about its international availability.

Nubia Play specifications

nubia play body Nubia Play

Nubia Play is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia Play runs Android 10-based Nubia UI 8.0 and supports dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA) connectivity. It features a 6.65-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is no notch or a hole-punch cutout on the display. It draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Thermals are handled by an ICE 2.5 rack-mounted liquid cooling system.

Despite being a budget gaming-centric phone, Nubia has not cut any corners when it comes to the imaging hardware. The Nubia Play's quad rear camera setup is headlined by a 48-megapixel main snapper with the Sony IMX582 sensor. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Selfie and video call duties are handled by a 12-megapixel front camera.

Nubia Play features up to 256GB of non-expandable UFS 2.1 storage. It comes equipped with a 5,100mAh battery with support for 30W PD fast charging, but lacks wireless charging support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication on the new Nubia phone.

Nubia Play

Nubia Play

Display 6.65-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
