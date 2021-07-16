Technology News
loading

Nokia XR20 Image May Have Been Published Online Ahead of Launch, Suggests Rugged Design

Nokia XR20 image is said to briefly appear on the Nokia Phones Community forums.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 July 2021 12:57 IST
Nokia XR20 Image May Have Been Published Online Ahead of Launch, Suggests Rugged Design

Photo Credit: LoveNokia

Nokia X20 appeared in a blue hue, along with some water droplets on top

Highlights
  • Nokia XR20 purported image shows a textured back
  • The Nokia phone appears to have dust and water protection
  • Nokia XR20 may come in at least three different models

Nokia XR20 launch is teased to take place on July 27 and days ahead of the official announcement the new Nokia phone has purportedly appeared on the Web through an image that suggests its key features. The Nokia XR20 is expected to have a rugged design, with dust and water protection. The phone also appears to have a dual rear camera setup and a textured back. Nokia brand licensee HMD Global is speculated to place the Nokia XR20 as an upgrade to the Nokia X20 that was launched in April.

LoveNokia reports that the Nokia XR20 image briefly appeared on the Nokia Phones Community forums. The image features the back of a Nokia phone that is believed to be the Nokia XR20. The phone appears to have a blue hue covered with some water droplets.

The Nokia phone also appears to have a speaker grille at the bottom, along with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, it seems to have a lanyard eyelet on one of the sides at the bottom.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the existence of the image suggesting a new Nokia phone.

Earlier this week, HMD Global suggested the launch of the Nokia XR20 for July 27 through a teaser image. That image showed a phone with a case and a circular camera module. The case also carried a text that reads, “With our newest Nokia phone you will never need a case again 20.07.21.” This particularly indicates that the Finnish company could be preparing to launch its new rugged phone.

If we look at the past reports, the Nokia XR20 appeared on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) website in July. That listing suggested the smartphone in three distinct model numbers, namely TA-1362, TA-1368, and TA-1371. The Nokia XR20 with the model number TA-1362 was also spotted on a Russian retailer's site that also included some of its key specifications.

Nokia XR20 specifications (expected)

As per the online listing on the retailer's site, the Nokia XR20 would come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. The phone also appeared to have at least 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage as well as the dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. It may also have an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a 4,630mAh battery, as per the listing. Further, the phone appeared to have Wi-Fi and NFC as well as a USB Type-C port.

That listing didn't suggest any details about which SoC would be available on the Nokia XR20. A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the phone could come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480.

Exact details about the Nokia XR20 are expected to be announced at the company's launch next week. Meanwhile, there could be some new rumours and teasers appearing online to suggest what's new for Nokia fans.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nokia XR20

Nokia XR20

Display 16.90-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4630mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia XR20 specifications, Nokia XR20, Nokia, HMD Global, HMD
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Adds Feature to Delete Web and App Activity for Last 15 Minutes on iOS, Android Support Coming Later

Related Stories

Nokia XR20 Image May Have Been Published Online Ahead of Launch, Suggests Rugged Design
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Starts Rolling Out for Beta Testers
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Announced With Rs. 1 Crore Prize Pool
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  4. Can You Guess What This Image Is? NASA Says It's Not a 'Potato'
  5. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Day Ahead of Launch
  6. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
  7. Clubhouse Launches Direct Messages Feature ‘Backchannel’
  8. Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  9. Amazfit GTR 2 LTE Version Brings eSIM Calling to the Smartwatch
  10. Black Widow Is ‘Coming Soon’ to Disney+ Hotstar
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus 9; Up to Rs. 35,000 Off on Laptops
  2. Nokia XR20 Image May Have Been Published Online Ahead of Launch, Suggests Rugged Design
  3. Google Adds Feature to Delete Web and App Activity for Last 15 Minutes on iOS, Android Support Coming Later
  4. Japanese Researchers Set New Internet Speed World Record Using Optical Fibre
  5. Apple Offering Free AirPods to Students Buying Select Mac, iPad Devices: Check Eligibility, All Details
  6. Vivo S10, Vivo S10 Pro With 90Hz Super AMOLED Displays, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Paytm Files Draft Papers for $2.2 Billion IPO
  8. Steam Deck Handheld Gaming PC Announced by Valve to Compete With Nintendo Switch
  9. Facebook Says Iranian Hackers Targeted US, Europe Defence Workers Using Fake Accounts
  10. OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Goes on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com