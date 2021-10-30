Technology News
Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, Snapdragon 480 SoC Goes on First Sale Today: Price in India, Specifications

Nokia XR20 is being offered with free Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs. 3,599.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 October 2021 12:36 IST
Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, Snapdragon 480 SoC Goes on First Sale Today: Price in India, Specifications

Photo Credit: HMD Global

Nokia XR20 comes with an MIL-STD810H-certified build and IP68 rating for dust- and water-resistance

Highlights
  • Nokia XR20 is priced at Rs. 46,990 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant
  • It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display
  • Nokia XR20 has a 4,630mAh battery

Nokia XR20 has now become available to purchase in India. The rugged smartphone was launched in India on October 18 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The Nokia smartphone comes with an MIL-STD810H-certified build along with IP68 rating for dust- and water-resistance. Nokia XR20 sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Nokia is offering the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite for free with the newly launched rugged smartphone.

Nokia XR20 price in India, availability

The Nokia XR20 has gone on sale in India today, October 30 priced at Rs. 46,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in Granite and Ultra Blue colour options. The smartphone is available for purchase on Nokia's website. However, at the time of writing, the Nokia smartphone was not listed on any e-commerce platforms yet. It is also said to be available in offline retail stores.

The newly launched rugged smartphone from Nokia is being offered with free Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs. 3,599. Furthermore, customers get free screen damage protection plan for a year with the Nokia XR20 purchase.

Nokia XR20 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia XR20 runs Android 11. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 550 nits of maximum brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. In terms of photography potential, the rugged Nokia smartphone gets a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The cameras get Zeiss optics. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel primary selfie camera.

Nokia XR20 includes an Action Cam mode that is said to capture stable footage. It also gets a SpeedWarp mode that lets users capture multiple events in a montage. In addition, the Nokia phone comes with OZO spatial audio recording support with wind-noise cancellation. The rugged smartphone features stereo speakers with OZO playback support.

There is 128GB of onboard storage on the Nokia XR20. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Its USP, however, is the military-grade MIL-STD810H certified build with IP68 rating for dust- and water-resistance. It packs a 4,630mAh battery that supports up to 18W wired and 15W wireless (Qi standard) charging. The phone measures 171.64x81.5x10.64mm and weighs 248 grams.

How's Nokia brand licensee making trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia XR20, Nokia XR20 Price in India, Nokia XR20 Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More

