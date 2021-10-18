Nokia XR20 was launched in India on Monday. The new Nokia phone comes with a military-grade design that is touted to survive in extreme temperatures ranging from 55-degrees to 20-degrees Celsius, 1.8-metre drops, and for one hour under water. Nokia XR20 is also promised to receive four years of monthly security updates and major OS upgrades for up to three years. On the key specifications front, Nokia XR20 comes with a 20:9 display and dual rear cameras. The phone also has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and Zeiss optics.

Nokia XR20 price in India, launch offers

Nokia XR20 price in India has been set at Rs. 46,999 for the single 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone will be available for pre-bookings starting October 20 in Granite and Ultra Blue colours and will go on sale starting October 30. It will be available through leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and Nokia.com.

Launch offers on Nokia XR20 include free Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs. 3,599 for customers pre-booking the phone. HMD Global also announced that pre-booking Nokia X20 will also bring one year of screen protection plan for free to customers.

In July, Nokia XR20 was launched in Europe at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,500) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Nokia XR20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia XR20 runs on Android 11 with a stock experience on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The camera setup comes with Zeiss optics.

Nokia XR20 comes with a dual rear camera setup

Photo Credit: HMD Global

On the software side, Nokia XR20 comes preloaded with a SpeedWarp mode that lets you capture multiple events in a montage. The phone also includes an Action Cam mode that is claimed to help capture stable footage.

Nokia XR20 is also paired with OZO spatial audio recording support along with wind-noise cancellation. This helps enhance video recordings. Further, there are stereo speakers that are paired with QZO Playback support.

In terms of storing content, Nokia XR20 has 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Nokia XR20 comes with the MIL-STD810H-certified build that has an IP68 certification for dust- and water-resistance. The phone packs a 4,630mAh battery that supports up to 18W wired and 15W wireless (Qi standard) charging. Besides, it measures 171.64x81.5x10.64mm and weighs 248 grams.