Nokia XR20 has been confirmed to launch in India soon. The licensee HMD Global has announced that the rugged smartphone will be available for pre-order starting October 20. Nokia XR20 was globally launched in July and it comes with IP68 and MIL-STD810H certified build. Under the hood, it gets a Snapdragon 480 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Nokia XR20's 6.67-inch full-HD+ display sports Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and is designed to work with wet hands and gloves.

Through a tweet, Nokia announced that it will soon launch the Nokia XR20 rugged smartphone in India. In a comment on the post, the company also announced that interested buyers can pre-book the smartphone starting October 20. There is a microsite listed on the official website, but at the time of writing, it only throws up this text: "Unfortunately, the page you were looking for cannot be found". However, another microsite celebrates the relationship between Nokia XR20 and the latest James Bond film — No Time to Die.

Brace yourselves to meet the toughest device you'll ever see. #NokiaXR20 is coming soon. #LoveTrustKeep pic.twitter.com/TQI1sYI3JZ — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) October 13, 2021

Nokia XR20 price in India (expected)

Nokia XR20 globally debuted in late July and its 4GB + 64GB storage variant was priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,600). The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at EUR 579 (roughly Rs. 50,600). In Europe, the rugged smartphone is available in Granite and Ultra Blue shades.

Nokia XR20 specifications (expected)

The European model of Nokia XR20 runs Android 11. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The display is designed to work with wet hands and gloves. The rugged smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

For optics, Nokia XR20 gets a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. Both sensors get ZEISS optics with preloaded features like SpeedWarp mode and Action Cam mode. At the front, the phone gets an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Nokia XR20 has onboard storage of up to 128GB and can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

HMD Global claims that Nokia XR20 can withstand a drop from 1.8 metres and can survive underwater for up to an hour due to its MIL-STD810H certification. Furthermore, the rugged smartphone is also IP68 certified for dust and water resistance. It packs a 4,630mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless charging support. Nokia XR20 measures 171.64x81.5x10.64mm and weighs 248 grams.