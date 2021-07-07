Nokia XR20, Nokia 6310 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website

Nokia XR20 and Nokia 6310 have allegedly bagged Bluetooth SIG certification. The listing shows that Nokia XR20 will come with Bluetooth v5.1, and Nokia 6310 will have Bluetooth v5. Both the smartphones were previously spotted on a Russian retailer's website that revealed their key specifications. Additionally, Nokia XR20 was spotted on Geekbench platform with Android 11 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Meanwhile, Nokia 6310 is being speculated to be a renewed version of the classic Nokia phone of the same name.

Multiple Nokia smartphones have been certified on Bluetooth SIG website. The first set of smartphones have model numbers TA-1362, TA-1368, and TA-1371, and they are believed to be of Nokia XR20. A smartphone with model number TA-1362 was spotted on a Russian retailer's website, showing the key specifications of the phone. This suggests that Nokia XR20 not only has model number TA-1362 but also that it could be available in multiple configurations.

As mentioned above, Nokia XR20 was also spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking site. The listing showed the Nokia smartphone scoring 510 points in single-core tests and 1,227 points in multi-core tests.

Similar to Nokia XR20, Nokia 6310 was also spotted on the Russian retailer's website with model number TA-1400 — the same as the one listed on Bluetooth SIG platform.

Nokia XR20 specifications (expected)

As per the Russian retailer's website listing, Nokia XR20 may sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. The website does not reveal the name of the SoC. However, the Geekbench listing suggests that the phone could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480. The chipset is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Nokia XR20 is claimed to pack a dual rear camera setup, highlighted by a 48-megapixel sensor. The secondary snapper could be a 13-megapixel sensor. At the front, the phone is expected to sport an 8-megapixel camera. The phone may pack a 4,360mAh battery, and come with Wi-Fi, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Nokia 6310 specifications (expected)

The Russian retailer listing also showed that the TA-1400 model number is associated with Nokia 6310. Going by the specifications, it looks to be a feature phone. The listing suggests that the handset may arrive with a 2.8-inch display and a 1,150mAh battery. The phone may come with 8MB of RAM, and 16MB of storage. There could be a 0.3-megapixel rear camera, FM Radio, and dual SIM support.