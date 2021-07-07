Technology News
loading

Nokia XR20, Nokia 6310 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website

Nokia XR20 was previously spotted on Geekbench as well.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 July 2021 18:36 IST
Nokia XR20, Nokia 6310 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Nokia 6310 could be a feature phone

Highlights
  • Nokia XR20 could come in multiple storage configurations
  • Both phones were spotted on a Russian retailer’s website
  • Nokia 6310 could come with dual-SIM support

Nokia XR20 and Nokia 6310 have allegedly bagged Bluetooth SIG certification. The listing shows that Nokia XR20 will come with Bluetooth v5.1, and Nokia 6310 will have Bluetooth v5. Both the smartphones were previously spotted on a Russian retailer's website that revealed their key specifications. Additionally, Nokia XR20 was spotted on Geekbench platform with Android 11 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Meanwhile, Nokia 6310 is being speculated to be a renewed version of the classic Nokia phone of the same name.

Multiple Nokia smartphones have been certified on Bluetooth SIG website. The first set of smartphones have model numbers TA-1362, TA-1368, and TA-1371, and they are believed to be of Nokia XR20. A smartphone with model number TA-1362 was spotted on a Russian retailer's website, showing the key specifications of the phone. This suggests that Nokia XR20 not only has model number TA-1362 but also that it could be available in multiple configurations.

As mentioned above, Nokia XR20 was also spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking site. The listing showed the Nokia smartphone scoring 510 points in single-core tests and 1,227 points in multi-core tests.

Similar to Nokia XR20, Nokia 6310 was also spotted on the Russian retailer's website with model number TA-1400 — the same as the one listed on Bluetooth SIG platform.

Nokia XR20 specifications (expected)

As per the Russian retailer's website listing, Nokia XR20 may sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. The website does not reveal the name of the SoC. However, the Geekbench listing suggests that the phone could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480. The chipset is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Nokia XR20 is claimed to pack a dual rear camera setup, highlighted by a 48-megapixel sensor. The secondary snapper could be a 13-megapixel sensor. At the front, the phone is expected to sport an 8-megapixel camera. The phone may pack a 4,360mAh battery, and come with Wi-Fi, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Nokia 6310 specifications (expected)

The Russian retailer listing also showed that the TA-1400 model number is associated with Nokia 6310. Going by the specifications, it looks to be a feature phone. The listing suggests that the handset may arrive with a 2.8-inch display and a 1,150mAh battery. The phone may come with 8MB of RAM, and 16MB of storage. There could be a 0.3-megapixel rear camera, FM Radio, and dual SIM support.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia XR20, Nokia XR20 Specifications, Nokia 6310, Nokia 6310 Specifications, Nokia, HMD Global
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Microsoft Teams Together Mode to Now Work for 2 to 49 Participants: Report
Nokia XR20, Nokia 6310 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party Set for July 8–July 9: Details Here
  2. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date Could Be July 24
  4. BSNL Launches Rs. 447 Plan With No Daily Data Restriction to Rival Jio, Airtel
  5. Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC Confirmed
  7. Kaseya Ransomware Attack Affected Up to 1,500 Businesses, CEO Says
  8. Realme to Launch Affordable 5G Phones in India Under Rs. 10,000
  9. Loki Episode 5 Recap: Purgatory, Alligator, and Cloud Villainy
  10. Samsung Galaxy F22 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Render Suggests Under-Display Selfie Camera Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Nokia XR20, Nokia 6310 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website
  3. Vivo X70 Tipped to Come With f/1.15 Camera Aperture, Five-Axis Image Stabilisation, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  4. Microsoft Teams Together Mode to Now Work for 2 to 49 Participants: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy A31 Starts Receiving July 2021 Security Update: Report
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Confirmed to Come With Enhanced MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC
  7. Pokemon Go Crosses $5 Billion Lifetime Revenue in Five Years: Sensor Tower
  8. Simulation City: This Is Where Waymo Trains, Tests Its Autonomous Vehicles
  9. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Reportedly Accused of Benchmark Manipulation; Delisted from Geekbench
  10. Huawei Band 6 Price in India Revealed via Amazon, Launch Expected Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com