Nokia X71 With Hole-Punch Selfie Camera, 6GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

, 03 April 2019
Nokia X71 price has been set at TWD 11,900 (roughly Rs. 26,600)

Nokia X71 is first phone with punch-hole camera from HMD

The phone sports a triple rear camera setup, 3,500mAh battery

It is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, will go on sale from April 30

Nokia X71 smartphone has been launched by HMD Global in Taiwan on Tuesday, alongside the Nokia 9 PureView. The Nokia X71 is the first smartphone with a hole-punch selfie camera from HMD Global and will be a part of the company's high-end smartphone portfolio. Highlights of the Nokia X71 include its hole-punch selfie camera, a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor, a rear fingerprint sensor, a Snapdragon 660 SoC, and a 3,500mAh battery as well. The Nokia X71 also runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Nokia X71 price, availability

The Nokia X71 is priced at TWD 11,900 (roughly Rs. 26,600) and will be available in Taiwan from April 30. The phone will be offered in a single Eclipse Black colour option.There is no word on the international release or pricing of the smartphone or when it will debut in India. 

Nokia X71 design, specifications

The Nokia X71 comes with 2.5D double-sided glass, vertically aligned triple rear camera setup, and a rear fingerprint sensor sitting beneath the camera sensors. The selfie camera hole is situated on the top left edge of the phone. The volume and power buttons are situated on the right edge of the phone, and the power button doubles up as a breathing light to alert for missed calls and message notifications. The phone supports 3.5mm audio jack as well.

As for specifications, the dual-SIM Nokia X71 phone runs on Android Pie. The phone features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ full-screen display with 19.3:9 aspect ratio, 500 nits peak brightness, and 96 percent NTSC wide colour gamut. It is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. Inbuilt storage is at 128GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 256GB).

Optics include a triple rear camera setup with a main 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 5-megapixel depth of field sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a last 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. Up front on the Nokia X71, there is a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Nokia X71 packs a 3,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS + GLONASS + Beidou, USB Type-C, USB OTG, and 3.5mm audio jack. The Nokia X71 measures at 157.19x76.45x7.98mm, and weighs 180 grams.

