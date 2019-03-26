Technology News
Nokia X71 With Hole-Punch Display to Launch on April 2; Might Debut Globally as Nokia 8.1 Plus

, 26 March 2019
Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ 91Mobiles

The Nokia X71 is expected to be the first smartphone from HMD Global featuring a hole-punch display

Highlights

  • Nokia X71 will come with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera
  • It will also pack a secondary camera with 120-degree field of view
  • Nokia X71 might be launched globally as Nokia 8.1 Plus

Nokia mobile brand licensee HMD Global has started sending out press invites for an event in Taiwan on April 2 where the company will launch a new smartphone – the Nokia X71. The upcoming smartphone will reportedly be HMD Global's first offering to feature a hole-punch display. The Finnish company will launch the Nokia X71 in Taiwan early next month, alongside the Nokia 9 PureView that will make its debut in Taiwan the same day. The press invite suggests that the Nokia X71 will pack a 48-megapixel camera. Some reports indicate that the Nokia X71 might be launched as the Nokia 8.1 Plus in the international market.

HMD Global's press invite for the Nokia X71's launch event reveals that it will pack a 48-megapixel primary rear camera and a secondary lens with 120-degree Field of View (FoV) for taking wide-angle photos. But the standout feature of the Nokia X71 will be the full-screen display with a hole-punch for housing the front camera, just like the Samsung Galaxy S10. The Nokia X71 is expected to be the first smartphone from HMD Global to feature a hole-punch display. HMD Global will also bring the penta rear camera-toting Nokia 9 PureView to the event, marking its official debut in Taiwan. The company's launch invite for the Nokia X71 was shared by Taiwan-based Sogi.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Nokia X71 might be launched globally as the Nokia 8.1 Plus. It is worth mentioning here that HMD has followed a ‘X-series' naming convention for smartphones launched in China, which later made their way to the global market under a different name. For example, the Nokia X6 was launched in markets outside China as the Nokia 6.1 Plus. However, there might be a slight difference between the Nokia X71 and the Nokia 8.1 Plus. The Nokia X71 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, while the Nokia 8.1 Plus will reportedly pack two rear cameras with Zeiss optics.

Earlier this year, alleged press renders and a 360-degree video of the Nokia 8.1 Plus surfaced online, revealing a hole-punch display and dual rear cameras. The display will reportedly be 6.2-inches in size, but there is no concrete information on the resolution or aspect ratio. The Nokia 8.1 Plus is tipped to sport a familiar glass design with a metallic rim running around the edges. It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, but there is no word on the rest of the specifications as of now.

Nokia X71, Nokia 8.1 Plus, Nokia, HMD Global
