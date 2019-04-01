Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia X71 aka Nokia 6.2 Specifications Leak Ahead of April 2 Launch, Spotted on Geekbench 4

Nokia X71 aka Nokia 6.2 Specifications Leak Ahead of April 2 Launch, Spotted on Geekbench 4

, 01 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia X71 aka Nokia 6.2 Specifications Leak Ahead of April 2 Launch, Spotted on Geekbench 4

Photo Credit: NokiaPowerUser

Nokia X71 aka Nokia 6.2 could be the first Nokia branded smartphone with a hole-punch display

Highlights

  • Nokia X71 aka Nokia 6.2 spotted on Geekbench 4
  • It will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC and have 6GB RAM
  • It is rumoured to have a triple camera setup at the back

HMD Global, which has been manufacturing phones under the Nokia brand for a while now, is working on a few new smartphone models. One such smartphone is the Nokia X71 aka Nokia 6.2 aka Nokia 8.1 Plus. HMD Global is expected to launch the Nokia 9 PureView in Taiwan on April 2 and rumours hint that the Nokia X71 will launch alongside it. Now we have already seen a lot of leaks about this smartphone and have a fair idea of what it will have on offer.

A leaked trademark hand-sketched image of the Nokia X71 has appeared which reveals what the smartphone will look like. What is interesting is that HMD Global seems to have switched from the display notch to the hole-punch design for the X71. As a result, we don't see a notch that common on Nokia branded smartphone but a hole-punch on the left corner of the screen. The same claims that the smartphone won't be called the Nokia 6.2 when it launches globally.

Notably, while earlier the Nokia X71 was thought to be launched globally as the Nokia 8.1 Plus, a new report citing an FIH OTA has claimed it will be called the Nokia 6.2 - this contradicts the other leak, so we will have to wait. The Nokia X71 is set to be launched in Taiwan on April 2.

According to the leak accompanying the hand-drawn image, the display of the Nokia X71 will measure 6.4-inches and is an LCD panel with full-HD+ resolution. HMD Global has allegeldy picked the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC to power the X71 and paired it with 6GB of RAM. We recently spotted it on Geekbench 4 where it confirms these processor and RAM details. On Geekbench 4 the phone managed to clock 1458 in single-core tests and 5454 in multi-core tests.

The Geekbench 4 listing shows that the device will be running on Android 9 Pie. This isn't surprising since most Nokia branded smartphones are a part of Google's Android One programme.

The Nokia X71 as part of the current leaks is also rumoured to have a triple camera setup at the back and the sketch reveals that it could be a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel secondary camera and a third 5-megapixel sensor. Details with respect to sensors aren't known at the moment. A 3,500mAh battery was also tipped.

As we mentioned, previous leaks spotted by NokiaPowerUser hint that the Nokia X71 could be codenamed as TAS which stands for Taishun. Screenshots from FIH OTA tracker of the Nokia X71 and Nokia 6 (2019) that appeared on China's Baidu reveal that both have the same codename and could be the same device.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia X71, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 8.1 Plus, HMD Global
Aditya Shenoy Reviews gadgets during the week, enjoys long drives on the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long. More
Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro Discounts, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and More in Mi Fan Festival 2019
Sega Genesis Mini to Launch in September, Include 40 Games
Nokia X71 aka Nokia 6.2 Specifications Leak Ahead of April 2 Launch, Spotted on Geekbench 4
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infinix Hot S3X
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  2. WhatsApp Update for Android Brings Forwarding Information: How It Works
  3. Game of Thrones Season 8 Will Be Simulcast on Hotstar in India
  4. PAN Card Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended by 6 Months
  5. Xiaomi Smart Cookers Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. Gmail Turns 15 Today, Here's a Short History of Google's Email Service
  8. Poco F1 Discount, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and Other Offers in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival
  9. Friends Now Streaming on Netflix in India, as It Leaves Hotstar
  10. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.