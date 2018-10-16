Nokia X7, the Chinese edition of the what’s expected to become the Nokia 7.1 Plus globally, has gone official in the Asian country. Launched by HMD Global on Tuesday, the Nokia X7 is the latest in Nokia’s X series of smartphones that share a wide display notch, Nokia branding on the bottom chin, vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras, and a rear-mounted circular fingerprint sensor. HMD Global says that an Android Pie update for the Nokia X7 is coming soon.

Nokia X7 price

Nokia X7 price has apparently been set at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, CNY 1,999 (about Rs. 21,200) for the one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and then CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 26,500) for the top-end 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage model. The phone has been launched in Dark Blue, Night Red, Night Black, and Magic Night Silver colour options in China.

As mentioned earlier, the Nokia X7 is expected to launch as Nokia 7.1 Plus internationally.

Nokia X7 specifications

The dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Nokia X7 runs Android 8.1 Oreo, with an Android Pie update expected to arrive soon. It sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 86.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 2.5D curved glass. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of eMMC inbuilt storage. It supports storage expansion up to 400GB via microSD card. The body is made up of 6000 Series aluminium.

In the camera department, the Nokia X7 bears a dual rear setup with a primary 12-megapixel sensor, which offers 1.4-micron pixels, dual-pixel autofocus, f/1.8 aperture, and OIS. There is a 13-megapixel secondary camera sensor at the back with fixed focus. On the front, the smartphone sports a single 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, AI enhancements, and fixed focus. There is a 3,500mAh battery under the hood, with support for 18W fast charging.

As for connectivity, the Nokia X7 offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac with VoWiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, FM radio, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of the sensors, the handset has accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, and fingerprint sensor. It supports face unlock as well. The phone measures 154.8x75.76x7.97 mm and weighs 178 grams.