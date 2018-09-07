Nokia X7 Launch Expected Soon, as HMD Global Teases a New Smartphone

HMD Global is set to add yet another Nokia-branded smartphone in its 2018 lineup. Last month, the Finnish company had launched the global variants of Nokia X5 and Nokia X6 in India as Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus respectively. Now, as suggested by a new teaser, HMD Global is also working on a Nokia X7 variant. The company has released a teaser in Taiwan for an upcoming smartphone, but it does not mention the name of the smartphone. However, based on previous leaks and rumours, it is being speculated that the manufacturer will unveil the Nokia X7 soon.

Two images suggesting the launch of a new Nokia smartphone have been posted by the Nokia Mobile page in Taiwan. According to the first teaser image, it is clear that the smartphone will come with a tall display. While the image does not clearly show a display notch at the top, most of the recent smartphones from the company have the feature. Additionally, the second image mentions a 19:9 aspect ratio, suggesting that the display notch may be present at the top of the panel.

If the speculations are true, the upcoming Nokia smartphone could be the Nokia X7, which has been surfacing on the Internet. Previous reports, based on leaked display panels, had tipped that Nokia X7 variant will sport a display notch.

Incidentally, a report in June had claimed that a Nokia smartphone, with codename 'Phoenix', is expected to launch in autumn/ winter this year. This smartphone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor. Speculation is rife that the Nokia X7 is the 'Phoenix' and may launch in 2018.

It is worth noting that there is no official confirmation from HMD Global regarding the name of the upcoming Nokia handset. All the information is purely speculation and should be taken with a pinch of salt.