NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia X7 Display Panel Leaked in Images, Tipped to Be the Phoenix Variant

, 24 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Nokia X7 Display Panel Leaked in Images, Tipped to Be the Phoenix Variant

Photo Credit: Vtechgraphy

Nokia X7 variant is reportedly in the works at Foxconn.

Highlights

  • A fresh leak suggests that the Nokai X7 is in the works
  • It is reported to be the Nokia Phoenix rumoured earlier
  • Nokia X7 is tipped to sport a display notch, Snapdragon 710 SoC

Just two days ago, HMD Global launched the Nokia X5 and Nokia X6 global variants - Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus - in India. While the Nokia 5.1 pricing wasn't revealed at the event, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is priced competitively at Rs. 15,999 in the country. Now, a fresh leak indicates that the company is also working on a Nokia X7 variant. The Nokia X7 variant is also tipped to sport a display notch, just like the above two variants, however other details on the device are scarce at the moment.

Fresh images leaked by Vtechgraphy, sourced from Foxconn employees, are claimed to be of the display panel of the Nokia X7. The report also states that Foxconn is already manufacturing this unit, so we can expect more details about the device as time progresses. The display notch is similar to the one seen on the Nokia 5.1 Plus, which is a bit wider than the one seen on the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Also judging by the photo, it can be ascertained that the display size will be more than 6-inches and the aspect ratio should be 19:9.

Incidentally, the report states that this could be the Nokia Phoenix leaked earlier, rumoured for a launch later in 2018. This phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, sport 4GB RAM, offer 64GB storage internally, and come with Zeiss branded optics. The new 10nm octa-core Snapdragon 710 chip includes two Kryo 360 Cortex-A75 cores that are clocked at 2.2GHz and six Kryo 360 Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.7GHz.

The report also states that the Nokia X7 or the Phoenix may be priced at CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 20,400) and launch somewhere around September 15. However, we'd recommend you take all of this info with a pinch of salt.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HMD Global, Nokia
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Elon Musk Is the 'Poster Boy' of a Culture That Celebrates 'Obsessive Overwork'
Walmart Teams With Rakuten on Digital Book Shop
Nokia X7 Display Panel Leaked in Images, Tipped to Be the Phoenix Variant
Comment
Read in: हिंदी தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Blackberry Key 2
TRENDING
  1. Poco F1 First Impressions: The Most Affordable Phone With Snapdragon 845
  2. Nokia X7 Display Panel Leaked in Images, Tipped to Be the Phoenix Variant
  3. Xiaomi's Poco Launcher Available for Download for MIUI-Based Phones
  4. Vivo V11 Pro With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. Realme 2 to Be Flipkart-Exclusive, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 10,000
  6. Samsung Galaxy A8 Star With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Oppo R17 Pro With Triple Camera Setup Launched, Oppo R17 Price Revealed
  8. Honor 8X Live Image Leak Suggests Huawei Mate 20-Like Design
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Pre-Order Sale Today via Mi.com
  10. OnePlus 5, 5T Update Adds Project Treble for Faster Android Updates
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.